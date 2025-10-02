  • home icon
  "Sad part of reality" - Iga Swiatek shares painful abuse message from bettors and fans harassing her after China Open shock loss

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Oct 02, 2025 22:32 GMT
2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - Source: Getty
A day after bowing out of the WTA 1000 China Open, Iga Swiatek revealed receiving negative and harassing messages from fans and bettors on social media. The World No. 2 suffered a Round-of-16 loss to Emma Navarro of the US on Wednesday, October 1.

Swiatek, who has won 25 singles titles in her career, including six Majors, defeated Chinese player Yue Yuan 6-0, 6-3 in the Round of 64 in Beijing. In the third round, she faced Colombia's Camila Osorio, who retired mid-match due to an abdominal injury. Navarro defeated the Warsaw, Poland, native 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals.

Through her Instagram story on Thursday, Swiatek expressed her displeasure at receiving dismissive and insulting statements from bots, bettors, and even fans. While she accepted online trolling and abuse as 'reality' in today's time, the Pole urged fans to consider athletes' mental well-being.

"Nowadays, this is a sad part of our reality in sports. Bots, betting, but also 'fans.' It is worth considering, especially since World Mental Health Day is just a few days away," Iga Swiatek wrote.
Screenshot of Iga Swiatek&#039;s Instagram story | Source: IG/iga.swiatek
World Mental Health Day, a day for mental health education and awareness, will be celebrated on October 10, as per the World Health Organisation.

Before the China Open, Swiatek competed at the WTA 500 Korea Open. She downed Sorana Cirstea, Barbora Krejcikova, Maya Joint, and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final to clinch the title.

Iga Swiatek expresses gratitude towards her supporters in China

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 China Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty
During a press conference after her third-round win at the China Open, Iga Swiatek showered praise on her fans in China. She said her supporters were respectful and consistently positive throughout the competition.

"They give you their support no matter what's happening. Even if you say, 'Okay, I got to go,' they still shout positive things to you, which maybe sometimes wouldn't happen in other countries. I really appreciate everything that they're doing for me," Swiatek said (via ASAP Sports).

She continued:

"Also the gifts, they're really thoughtful, putting a lot of time into it. Overall the support is amazing. I think the biggest kind of that I get on the whole tour. I don't really know why, but people are really nice. I really appreciate that."

At the 2025 US Open, Swiatek lost to eventual runner-up Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals. The former World No. 1 won her first Wimbledon title in July.

Edited by Parag Jain
