"I agree with Iga Swiatek" - Carlos Alcaraz warns about long-term consequences as he criticizes 'demanding' tennis calendar & ATP rules

Iga Swiatek had found an ally in Carlos Alcaraz, as the Spaniard has echoed her complaints about the grueling tennis calendar. Alcaraz also issued a warning about the schedule influencing his future decisions if no changes were made.

Ad

Alcaraz won his eighth title of the season by claiming a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Taylor Fritz in the Japan Open final. While speaking to the media after his win, the Spaniard was asked for his take on Swiatek raising concerns about players' physical health being impacted by the "crazy" mandatory rules and intense tennis calendar.

Carlos Alcaraz wholeheartedly agreed with Iga Swiatek's opinion, highlighting the need for the ATP and WTA to revise the "tight" calendar and the mandatory tournaments rule. The World No. 1 said that the current system forced players to compete at the expense of their health.

Ad

Trending

"I think that the schedule is really tight. They have to do something with the schedule. I think there are too many mandatory tournaments, too many in a row. They put in some rules that we have to play Master 1000s, 500 tournaments, whatever it is. But there are too many rules that we as tennis players have to, we are not allowed to have a choice if we have to play or not," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Ad

Alcaraz also highlighted the long-term consequences of the "demanding" tour schedule, asserting that he would likely skip certain mandatory events in the future in order to prioritize his mental and physical well-being. He suggested that many other players could follow suit if no changes were introduced.

"To be honest, I have to consider in the future if I have to skip some mandatory tournaments just to maintain my physical condition and good shape. Obviously it's more than the physical condition," he said.

Ad

"I think mentally it's really demanding as well, playing so many mandatory tournaments in a row or playing so many tournaments without having days to rest up mentally. I will consider skipping some mandatory tournaments to the benefit of myself mentally. I agree with Iga and I think a lot of players are gonna do that," he added.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Shanghai Masters; Iga Swiatek gears up for China Open 4R clash against Emma Navarro

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

After his triumph at the Japan Open, Carlos Alcaraz announced his decision to pull out of the Shanghai Masters. In his statement, the World No. 1 explained he was dealing with physical issues after suffering an ankle injury in Tokyo. He also said he needed to focus on rest and recovery before returning to the court.

Ad

"I'm very disappointed to announce that I won't be able to play the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year! Unfortunately, I've been struggling with some physical issues and, after discussing with my team, we believe the best decision is to rest and recover. I was really looking forward to playing in front of the amazing fans in Shanghai again. I hope to be back soon and see my Chinese fans next year!" Carlos Alcaraz wrote on Instagram.

Ad

The World No. 1 is expected to lose $2.8 million in bonus prize money as a result of missing his third Masters 1000 event of the season. Alcaraz will return to action at the Paris Masters, which is scheduled to commence on October 27.

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, is set to take on Emma Navarro in the fourth round of the China Open. If the Pole wins, she will lock horns with Jessica Pegula or Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event in Beijing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More