"The strongest players survive" - Zheng Qinwen firmly disagrees with Iga Swiatek's complaints about 'crazy' WTA rules at China Open

Despite retiring from her match at the 2025 China Open, Zheng Qinwen has made it clear that she does not share Iga Swiatek's concerns about the WTA calendar. In sharp contrast to the Pole, Zheng explained why she took no issue with the packed schedule.

After Camila Osorio retired from their third-round meeting at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, Swiatek opened up about the challenges of the Asian swing and described it as the "hardest part" of the season. The World No. 2, who has often spoken out against the schedule, criticized the WTA's "crazy" mandatory rules and said that it was "impossible" for any top player to meet the requirement of playing six 500-level tournaments in a season.

"I think the Asian Swing is the hardest part because you feel like the season is going to finish soon, but you still need to push. I don't know yet how my career is going to look like in couple years. WTA with all these mandatory rules, they made this pretty crazy for us. I don't think any top player will actually be able to achieve this, playing six 500 tournaments. It's just impossible to squeeze it in the schedule," Iga Swiatek said in her post-match press conference.

Zheng Qinwen was asked for her take on Iga Swiatek's perspective in her own press conference after her mid-match retirement against Linda Noskova. The World No. 9, who was making her comeback after being sidelined for over two months due to elbow surgery, firmly disagreed with Swiatek's stance and said she accepted the WTA's rules as part of being a professional tennis player.

"I mean, this is part of the games. As a professional player, I mean, this is what it is because we have to play that many tournament because there is in the calendar," Zheng said.

Zheng acknowledged that she was in a different position compared to other players since she was making a return after undergoing surgery. Even so, the Chinese star maintained that she didn't find the calendar overly demanding and suggested that it revealed the "strongest players" who were capable of rising to the challenge.

"I think my situation's different than them. I coming from surgery, which is really rush decision for me to playing here. But also is the right decision for me because I want to see where my body is right now. Okay, now I know to compete third set, the amount of hitting the balls is too much for me," she said.

"But I don't think for professional player the calendar is too much because the strongest players survive, and that's the rules in my head," she added.

After her prematurely ended campaign at the China Open, Zheng Qinwen will be back in action at the Wuhan Open, which begins on October 6. Iga Swiatek will join the World No. 9 at the WTA 1000 event, along with Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, among others.

Iga Swiatek to face Emma Navarro in China Open 4R after Zheng Qinwen's retirement

Iga Swiatek and Emma Navarro - Source: Getty

Zheng Qinwen and Iga Swiatek were on course to meet in the semifinals of the 2025 China Open before the Chinese star was forced to retire with injury. The Pole will now battle it out against Emma Navarro for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek will enter the blockbuster clash with an advantage, since she holds a 2-0 winning record against the American. The World No. 2 also claimed a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory in their most recent encounter in the quarterfinals of this year's Australian Open.

If Iga Swiatek maintains her dominance over Navarro, she will lock horns with the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula and Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals. The Pole could then meet Mirra Andreeva or Linda Noskova in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event.

