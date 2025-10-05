  • home icon
Amanda Anisimova, drained after 2-hour battle, melts hearts with sweet message to nephews post China Open win

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Oct 05, 2025 15:26 GMT
2025 China Open - Day 14 (WTA Finals) - Source: Getty
Amanda Anisimova gives shoutout to her nephews after winning 2nd career WTA 1000 title at China Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova continued her impressive run of form in the 2025 China Open final on Sunday (October 5) as she downed 26th-seeded Linda Noskova in three topsy-turvy sets to clinch her fourth career WTA singles title. Following her victory, the American appeared gave a nod to her nephews.

The World No. 4 has achieved good results at the big tournaments since July, which saw her record her maiden Major final at Wimbledon. A few months later, she followed up on the above result by reaching another title match at a Grand Slam tournament - the US Open.

Although Amanda Anisimova ultimately came up short to defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in New York, the 24-year-old made amends with her Beijing triumph this fortnight. Seeded third at the WTA 1000 tournament, she defeated some quality opposition before overcoming surprise finalist Linda Noskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 in just under two hours to win her second title at the level.

During her winners' speech, Anisimova was visibly in high spirits as she gave a shoutout to her nephews Jackson and Kylo back home.

"I think I'm done, but my nephews, who I think might be watching... I just wanna say, Hi Jackson and Kylo! I love you guys. Okay, that's the last thing," Amanda Anisimova said.
After a few routine early-round wins, the two-time Major runner-up reversed a set deficit in back-to-back matches against Jasmine Paolini and Karolina Muchova to reach the China Open semifinals. She then trounced defending champion Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-2 to record her third WTA 1000 final appearance.

Amanda Anisimova looks back on her China Open run: "It's been an incredible few weeks"

Amanda Anisimova poses with China Open 2025 trophy | Image Source: Getty
Amanda Anisimova poses with China Open 2025 trophy | Image Source: Getty

During the trophy ceremony in Beijing, Amanda Anisimova also gave props to Linda Noskova, who reached her fifth career WTA singles final by saving match points in her hard-fought semifinal win over Jessica Pegula.

"It’s been an incredible few weeks. I wanna congratulate Linda. You’ve been playing amazing. You’re also so young still. I’m sure we have a lot more finals to play," Anisimova noted.

The World No. 4 also spared a few words for the fans in attendance at the National Tennis Center. She emphasized that "every player" felt welcome during this fortnight owing to their fervent support.

"I wanna say thank you so much to the fans and all of the crowds who’ve come to watch all the matches," she added. "I’m sure not just me but every single player has felt so much love here. It’s incredible. You guys were amazing. I felt a lot of love this entire 2 weeks."

Anisimova will next play at the Wuhan Open, where she has received a first-round Bye.

