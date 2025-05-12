WATCH: Bizarre scenes as Peyton Stearns throws up on court immediately after stunning Naomi Osaka at Italian Open

Peyton Stearns played some of her best tennis to down Naomi Osaka in their fourth-round clash at the 2025 Italian Open on Monday (May 12). As her bout with the Japanese star progressed, the American began feeling sick and even started cramping. However, she was motivated enough to fight and reach her second career WTA 1000 quarterfinals.

Stearns began the fourth-round match at Foro Italico on a strong note, breaking Osaka once to nab the opening set 6-4. The World No. 42 was visibly ill during the second set, though, which led to her dropping it 3-6. With cramps also adding to her woes in the deciding set, the 23-year-old showed immense resilience to get through the match in a winner-takes-all tiebreaker to win 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4) in two hours and 43 minutes.

Peyton Stearns subsequently clutched her right thigh while celebrating her victory, and after a prompt handshake with Naomi Osaka at the net, she proceeded to puke behind the umpire's chair at Stadio Centrale. Coincidentally, the American had also thrown up at the same spot during the second set.

Osaka, meanwhile, failed to back her title run at the 125-level event in Saint-Malo, France, in Rome this fortnight. It remains to be seen whether the four-time Major winner will play any more tune-up events before traveling for the French Open later this month.

Peyton Stearns on battling illness and cramps to reach Italian Open QFs: "I don't think I've dug that deep in a while"

Peyton Stearns hits a forehand during her Italian Open 4R match | Image Source: Getty

Peyton Stearns later said during her on-court interview that she had overexerted herself to eke out the victory during her Italian Open Round-of-16 match. She also expressed happiness at navigating past Naomi Osaka's challenge, noting that their encounter made for a "great match".

"Yeah, I think in the tiebreak I was just trying not to throw up in the middle of the court. I wasn’t feeling the best but I dug so deep. I don’t think I’ve dug that deep in a while. So it was a great match," Peyton Stearns said after reaching the QFs in Rome.

Stearns has been on a giant-killing run in Rome this fortnight, downing the reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys, former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, and 28th-seeded Anna Kalinskaya en route to the quarterfinals. The 23-year-old also reached the last eight at the 1000-level event in Toronto last year. She has made considerable strides in the WTA rankings lately, having enjoyed a rise to her new career-high of 42 earlier this month.

