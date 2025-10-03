  • home icon
  WATCH: Botic van de Zandschulp sends racket flying into crowd with frustrated gesture, escapes default at Shanghai Masters

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Oct 03, 2025 02:47 GMT
Botic van de Zandschulp at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam (Source: Getty)
Botic van de Zandschulp produced a contentious moment at the Shanghai Masters. The Dutchman, in a fit of rage during his first-round loss at the ATP Masters 1000 event, flung his racket on to the ground. The racket then bounced off of the floor and went hurtling towards the crowd, but despite his violent act, van de Zandschulp wasn't defaulted by the chair umpire.

On Thursday, October 2, the World No. 84 clashed against the 51st-ranked Nuno Borges in the first round of the 2025 Shanghai Masters. The Dutchman was broken by the Portuguese in the fifth game of the first set, which gave the latter a 3-2 lead. Clearly angered by his inability to hold serve, the 29-year-old threw his racket to the floor. The throw was so hard that the racket bounced and landed among the crowd.

Watch the heated moment from the 2025 Shanghai Masters below:

The Dutchman though, was fortunate enough not to get defaulted. Soon after his violent act, the chair umpire turned around and asked fans the racket had landed closest to if they were okay. The fans didn't complain about the incident, which led to the umpire letting van de Zandschulp off with a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Later, video replays revealed that the Dutchman had also hit a ball into the crowd before throwing his racket.

Botic van de Zandschulp falls to Nuno Borges in Shanghai Masters 1R; Portuguese to lock horns with Stefanos Tsitsipas next

Nuno Borges at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)
Botic van de Zandschulp, despite his outburst, ultimately couldn't do enough to survive at the 2025 Shanghai Masters, with Nuno Borges securing a hard-fought 7-6(5), 7-6(5) win over the Dutchman. The Portuguese is set to face No. 24 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the tournament's second round.

Borges is likely to be optimistic heading into his clash against Tsitsipas. The Greek, once a feared force on the ATP Tour, has recently struggled for form. A persistent back problem hasn't helped the former World No. 3 and two-time Major finalist either.

Tsitsipas received a first-round bye in Shanghai courtesy his seeded status at the event. The Greek's most recent competitive outing came at this year's US Open, where he suffered a shocking second-round upset at the hands of Daniel Altmaier. The German won the five-set thriller at Flushing Meadows 7-6(5), 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The winner of the match between Borges and Tsitsipas will go on to face either Karen Khachanov or home hope Shang Juncheng in the third round.

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

