WATCH: Botic van de Zandschulp sends racket flying into crowd with frustrated gesture, escapes default at Shanghai Masters

Botic van de Zandschulp produced a contentious moment at the Shanghai Masters. The Dutchman, in a fit of rage during his first-round loss at the ATP Masters 1000 event, flung his racket on to the ground. The racket then bounced off of the floor and went hurtling towards the crowd, but despite his violent act, van de Zandschulp wasn't defaulted by the chair umpire.On Thursday, October 2, the World No. 84 clashed against the 51st-ranked Nuno Borges in the first round of the 2025 Shanghai Masters. The Dutchman was broken by the Portuguese in the fifth game of the first set, which gave the latter a 3-2 lead. Clearly angered by his inability to hold serve, the 29-year-old threw his racket to the floor. The throw was so hard that the racket bounced and landed among the crowd.Watch the heated moment from the 2025 Shanghai Masters below:Posts from the tennis community on RedditThe Dutchman though, was fortunate enough not to get defaulted. Soon after his violent act, the chair umpire turned around and asked fans the racket had landed closest to if they were okay. The fans didn't complain about the incident, which led to the umpire letting van de Zandschulp off with a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.Later, video replays revealed that the Dutchman had also hit a ball into the crowd before throwing his racket.Botic van de Zandschulp falls to Nuno Borges in Shanghai Masters 1R; Portuguese to lock horns with Stefanos Tsitsipas nextNuno Borges at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)Botic van de Zandschulp, despite his outburst, ultimately couldn't do enough to survive at the 2025 Shanghai Masters, with Nuno Borges securing a hard-fought 7-6(5), 7-6(5) win over the Dutchman. The Portuguese is set to face No. 24 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the tournament's second round.Borges is likely to be optimistic heading into his clash against Tsitsipas. The Greek, once a feared force on the ATP Tour, has recently struggled for form. A persistent back problem hasn't helped the former World No. 3 and two-time Major finalist either.Tsitsipas received a first-round bye in Shanghai courtesy his seeded status at the event. The Greek's most recent competitive outing came at this year's US Open, where he suffered a shocking second-round upset at the hands of Daniel Altmaier. The German won the five-set thriller at Flushing Meadows 7-6(5), 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.The winner of the match between Borges and Tsitsipas will go on to face either Karen Khachanov or home hope Shang Juncheng in the third round.