WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz awestruck by Roger Federer's $1,500,00 possession as duo bond over mutual passion at Laver Cup

By Sudipto Pati
Published Sep 22, 2025 13:46 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz (left), Roger Federer (right), Sources: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz (left), Roger Federer (right), Sources: Getty

Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz came together at the 2025 Laver Cup to produce a heartwarming moment, as the Swiss generously gave the Spaniard his $1.5 million-worth Rolex Daytona to admire. Interestingly, both Federer and Alcaraz happen to be brand ambassadors for Rolex, the famed luxury watch manufacturer headquartered in Switzerland.

The moment took place inside the walls of the players' gym at San Francisco's Chase Center, the 2025 Laver Cup's host venue and more notably the home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors. After the now-retired Swiss handed over his white-gold Rolex Daytona to the Spaniard, the latter appeared clearly awestruck by the obsidian-dialed and sapphire-studded watch. Some of the reigning No. 1's team members also took a closer look.

Watch the moment featuring Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz unfold below:

In terms of the actual tennis that was played at this year's Laver Cup, former No. 1 and 20-time Major champion Federer had given Team Europe a slight edge over Team World for the title. The Swiss' take stemmed from the presence of current No. 1 and six-time Slam winner Alcaraz in the European ranks. However, things turned out rather differently, as it was Team World that ultimately emerged triumphant.

Carlos Alcaraz suffered shock loss to Taylor Fritz with Roger Federer watching on; Spaniard bounced back to win two matches, but it wasn't enough

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Taylor Fritz (right) in the aftermath of their match at the 2025 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Taylor Fritz (right) in the aftermath of their match at the 2025 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz made his Laver Cup debut in 2024 and defeated Taylor Fritz in the title decider to make Team Europe champions. However, this year, the Spaniard began his Laver Cup campaign with a clash against the American, and the latter, despite being the underdog, won the match in straight sets to deal a significant blow to the Europeans.

Alcaraz though, won his next singles match against Francisco Cerundolo in dominant fashion. The Spaniard also picked up a doubles win alongside Casper Ruud. However, these victories, while giving Team Europe hope, were ultimately futile, as Fritz stormed to a 6-3, 7-6(4) straight-set victory against Alexander Zverev in the decisive match to bring the Laver Cup title to Team World for the third time.

Roger Federer, a co-founder of the men's team tennis event, was present at San Francisco's Chase Center for several matches, including Fritz's upset of Alcaraz and the American's win over Zverev in the decider.

Sudipto Pati

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Edited by Sudipto Pati
