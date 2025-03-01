WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz breaks into an impromptu dance at Puerto Rico airport after receiving traditional greetings ahead of exhibition match

Carlos Alcaraz made quite the arrival in Puerto Rico as he showed off his fancy footwork outside of the tennis court with some dance moves at the island nation’s airport. The Spaniard is in Puerto Rico to play an exhibition match against Frances Tiafoe before jetting off for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Prior to participating at the season's first Masters 1000 tournament, Alcaraz made a quick pitstop in Puerto Rico.

Upon arriving at the airport, he received a warm welcome as a band and trumpeteers greeted him. Clad in a green sweatshirt and sweatpants, Carlos Alcaraz was a sport as he grooved to the tunes, much to the joy of his fans.

You can watch the video of his dance below:

Expressing his desire to soak in the culture and try out local cuisine, Alcaraz said:

"It is very nice to come to a country where Spanish is spoken; it will be nice to hear their support. Every time I play in front of a Latin audience, it is an amazing experience. I am here to have a good time and for people to enjoy," he said (as quoted by Puntodebreak.com).

The Spaniard has been in good shape this year, starting his season with a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open, where he was undone in four sets by Novak Djokovic. The 21-year-old then made his debut at the Rotterdam Open and went on to clinch his first title of the year and his career’s first indoor hard-court title.

Alcaraz last competed at the Qatar Open, where he was the top seed and the favourite for the title. However, his campaign was cut short in the quarterfinals after Jiri Lehecka beat him in three sets.

Carlos Alcaraz opens up on facing 'role models' Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer &Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2024. Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the most promising players on the men's tour, already leading the ranking charts and winning four Grand Slams and 17 titles. His arrival on the tennis circuit was just around the time when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were wrapping up their careers. In an interview with El Nueva Dia, the young Spaniard expressed his pride in getting the chance to play the legendary trio and said:

"Well, I've played much less with Federer. I'm still fighting with Rafa in his last years and with Djokovic. But it's a source of pride; in the end they are three of the best in the history of our sport. To have played even briefly with some, and with others more, has been incredible for me," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz shares a healthy rivalry with 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, the only active player among the 'Big Three', and was recently beaten by the Serbian at the Australian Open 2025.

