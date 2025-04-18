WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz chooses family over Barcelona Open duties as he looks on with pride supporting brother Jaime

Carlos Alcaraz was recently seen attending his younger brother Jaime's match at the 2025 Barcelona Open. Jaime, who is only 13 years old, was competing in the under-14 category at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz is also competing at the ATP 500 clay court tournament in Barcelona . He is the top seed at the event and he kicked off his campaign with a victory over qualifier Ethan Quinn in the first round, with a score of 6-2, 7-6(6). He then faced qualifier Laslo Djere in the second round and emerged victorious with a score of 6-2, 6-4.

In the quarterfinals, the former World No.1 faced fifth seed Alex de Minaur and eliminated him with a score of 7-5, 6-3 in an hour and 39 minutes to secure his place in the semifinals.

Ahead of his match against De Minaur, Carlos Alcaraz was seen supporting his brother Jaime in the under-14s match against Tim Franco at the Barcelona Open. He was seen watching his younger brother with pride and was even capturing some moments of the match on his cell phone.

Watch the video of Carlos Alcaraz watching his brother Jaime play here:

Before competing in the 2025 Barcelona Open, Alcaraz had a successful run at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the final to claim the title. He also won another title earlier in the year, the ABN AMRO Open by defeating Alex de Minaur in the championship match

Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the semifinals at the 2025 Barcelona Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Barcelona Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following his win over Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Barcelona Open, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Arthur Fils in the semifinals of the tournament.

Fils is seeded seventh at the ATP 500 clay court tournament and he began his run by defeating wild card Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(6), 6-3 in the first round and then overcame Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

The World No.14 secured his spot in the semifinals after his quarterfinals opponent, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, withdrew from their match during the first set due to an injury with the score at 2-0 retd.

This semifinals match between Alcaraz and Fils will mark their second encounter on the ATP Tour. The first meeting took place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, where the Spaniad emerged victorious with a score of 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. The winner of this match will advance to face either sixth seed Holger Rune or Karen Khachanov in the final of the Barcelona Open.

