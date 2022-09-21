Watch: Carlos Alcaraz delights fans with a magic trick

Carlos Alcaraz is well known for his magical shots on the court. Alcaraz, who has a never-say-die attitude on the court, is known to come up with shots that are mostly out of this world. The Spaniard took his magic off the court as well, as he delighted fans with a magic trick.

The US Open champion was recently invited to the famous Spanish talk show El Hormiguero, which is hosted by comedian Pablo Motos, where the World No.1 performed a magic trick in which he made a tennis ball vanish before making it appear in Motos' mouth.

Alcaraz recently lifted his maiden Major title after beating Norway's Casper Ruud in the final of the US Open in a four-set contest.

Furthermore, the Spaniard defeated Soonwoo Kwon in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain's victory over South Korea and help his country qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

"I wouldn't change him for the world" - Carlos Alcaraz pledged allegiance to his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his US Open triumph with his team.

Carlos Alcaraz shares a close relationship with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. The 19-year-old youngster has been working with the former Spanish player for the past three years and the results have been fruitful.

On the same show, Alcaraz was asked if he would replace Juan Carlos Ferrero with Roger Federer as his coach if the Swiss great offered his services to him.

The Spaniard answered in the negative, ending all the speculation. Former World No. 1 Ferrero had earlier also coached Alexander Zverev, who is currently out of action due to an ankle injury.

"I couldn't [replace Ferrero with Federer]. I've always said that Juan Carlos is my second father, I wouldn't change him for the world," Carlos Alcaraz said, via Eurosport.

"Juan Carlos has been very important to me, he has experienced everything that I am experiencing now. It is easier for him to give me advice and at the same time this is very important," he stated.

He recently paid tribute to Roger Federer after the 20-time Grand Slam champion announced his plans to retire from professional tennis after the conclusion of the upcoming Laver Cup, which will be played in London from September 23.

"Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! I still want to play with you! Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next!" he tweeted.

