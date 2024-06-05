WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz gives cheeky smile as Stefanos Tsitsipas complains about his 'frustrating' grunting in French Open QF

Carlos Alcaraz couldn't help but flash a cheeky smile after hearing Stefanos Tsitsipas complain about his "frustrating" grunting during the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open. This was the Spaniard's third consecutive appearance in the last eight at Roland Garros.

In a rematch of their 2023 French Open quarterfinal clash, Alcaraz once again emerged victorious over Tsitsipas with a score of 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4 in two hours and fifteen minutes.

This win propelled Alcaraz into the semifinals of this year's clay court Major. This win also marked the sixth time that both Alcaraz and Tsitsipas had faced each other on the ATP Tour, with the Spaniard winning in all six encounters.

On his way to the last eight, the former World No.1 had defeated the likes of lucky loser J.J. Wolf in the first round, qualifier Jesper de Jong in the second round, and defeated 27th seed Sebastian Korda and 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

During the quarterfinal match, Stefanos Tsitsipas voiced his complaints to the chair umpire regarding Carlos Alcaraz's grunting on the court. He expressed that the Spaniard's gruntings were "frustrating" and that Alcaraz grunted just before he was about to serve which caused him to lose focus.

“I never complain about this but it’s frustrating. When I’m about to hit the shot… and moments before I hit the shot, I still hear the grunt. It’s not during the shot, it’s right before,” Tsitsipas said.

While the World No. 9 was airing his grievances to the chair umpire, Alcaraz happened to walk by and overheard the complaints about his grunting. In response, he broke into a cheeky smile.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner in French Open 2024 SF

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2023 Turin Nitto ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz will go up against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open.

Seeded second, Sinner kicked off his campaign at Roland Garros by defeating Christopher Eubanks 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. He then went on to secure victories against wildcard Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 and Pavel Kotov 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the second and third rounds, respectively.

The Italian then overcame Corentin Moutet 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 in the fourth round and 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3) in the quarterfinals to secure his spot in the final four where he will face Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have faced each other eight times on the ATP Tour, each winning four matches. Their most recent encounter was in the semifinals of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, where the Spaniard emerged victorious with a score of 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 and then eventually went on to claim the title by defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-1 in the final.