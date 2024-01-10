Carlos Alcaraz's hilarious response to being asked whether the crowd distracting him during the Australian Open exhibition match against Alex de Minaur left the crowd in splits.

Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur butted heads for an exhibition match ahead of the 2024 Australian Open. Alcaraz, who played his last official match at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals, is yet to kick off his 2024 campaign.

He faced de Minaur, who became the latest entrant in the top 10 due to a tremendous performance at the 2024 United Cup where he led Team Australia to the semi-finals, defeating the likes of Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev.

During their match, a person in the crowd tried sledging the Spaniard, who is a Real Madrid fan, by shouting that Real would lose the upcoming Madrid derby. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will go head-to-head in the Supercopa de Espana semi-finals.

Alcaraz was later told that he hadn't won a single game since the remark and was asked whether this would be a new way for people to get inside the World No. 2's head to which he responded that it probably could be. The Spaniard then acknowledged that it was going to be a tough match and that the Spanish people would be following it.

He further stated that he is a Real Madrid fan and since the fan screamed, he had been thinking about it. But Alcaraz immediately admitted that he was kidding, which sent the crowd into splits.

“Probably, Yeah I think it is a pretty good match you know, all the Spanish people here are gonna follow that. You say I’m a huge Real Madrid fan and you know since he talked about that I’m thinking about it, no I’m kidding," Alcaraz said.

Alex de Minaur defeated Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 5-7, 10-3 continuing his red-hot form and getting his fourth top 10 win of the 2024 season.

Carlos Alcaraz picks his all-time football playing eleven

Carlos Alcaraz is a huge football fan and recently picked his dream playing eleven. Born and brought up in Spain, one can see the influence of Spanish football in the reigning Wimbledon Champion's dream team.

Starting at goal is the legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

In defense is the former World Cup winning captain Cafu, followed by the Spanish centre-back duo of Sergio Ramos and Carles Puyol, and Roberto Carlos as the left-back completing the backline.

The midfield consists of Andres Iniesta who has played for Spanish giants FC Barcelona, Luka Modric and Zinedine Zidane who have played for Alcaraz's favorite club Real Madrid.

The Spaniard chooses Lionel Messi on the right wing while his rival Cristiano Ronaldo graces the left wing. The Brazilian 'el fenomeno' Ronaldo completes the playing eleven as the striker.

