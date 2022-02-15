Watch: Carlos Alcaraz channels his inner Rafael Nadal to leave Jaume Munar flat-footed during Rio Open encounter

Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz stunned audiences with an incredible flick backhand while on the run during his first-round win over Jaume Munar at the Rio Open on Monday. Such was the quality of the shot that fans instantly began comparing it to shots made by Rafael Nadal, who is renowned for his jaw-dropping gets.

Alcaraz, 18, came from behind to register a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over his compatriot, getting his clay season off to a winning start.

The shot in question was struck by the teenager midway through the third set, with Munar serving at 0-3 down. The older Spaniard sent a wide serve out to Alcaraz's forehand, which forced the teenager well beyond the tramlines.

Munar sensed the opportunity to close out the point and rushed towards the net, where he struck a short forehand volley. Alcaraz was well behind the baseline when his compatriot struck the volley, meaning he had a huge amount of ground to cover.

Carlos Alcaraz got the afterburner on and produced a sensational slide before striking a sweetly-timed backhand, leaving Munar flat-footed at the net. The shot not only displayed the Spaniard's skills with the racket but also shone a light on his athleticism, which many believe is well beyond his years.

Rafael Nadal has struck numerous such passes throughout his career, often covering impressive distances to reach shots that most players would struggle to get their racket to. Alcaraz seems to have taken a leaf out of the Mallorcan's book in this regard.

"I'm really happy with the way I turned around the match" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Rio Open

Carlos Alcaraz struggled to find his range in the opening set but responded strongly in the second set to level proceedings. He then pulled away in the third to seal the win.

After the match, the teenager expressed his delight at being able to emerge victorious against a tricky opponent.

"Jaume was playing really, really well. He played more matches on clay in the last tournaments than me. I didn't play on clay since July last year, so it was really tough for me," Alcaraz said. "I knew it was going to be difficult. But I'm really happy with the way I turned around the match."

The 18-year-old will face either Federico Delbonis or Daniel Elahi Galan in the next round, both of whom are seasoned claycourters.

