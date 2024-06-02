WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz makes use of Felix Auger-Aliassime's medical timeout to entertain French Open fans with his warm-up routine during 3R win

Carlos Alcaraz had an entertaining moment with the fans at the Court Philippe-Chatrier during his 2024 French Open third-round win over Felix Auger-Aliassime. During the Canadian player's medical timeout, Alcaraz pulled out his warm-up routine to give the fans something to cheer.

The Spaniard was at his scintillating best not showing many signs of his right forearm injury during his third-round match on Sunday, June 2. He controlled the tempo of the game and used his drop shots to great effect to win the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

From the second set of the match, however, Auger-Aliassime was facing issues in his groin. He took a medical break in the set and Alcaraz tried to keep the fans entertained.

The 21-year-old was warming up and shadow-hitting when he realized the crowd was cheering on his shots. He started shadow-hitting more vigorously and the cheers became louder.

This was the sixth match between Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard, who was down 2-3 before today, has equaled the head-to-head record 3-3.

Moreover, this was the second time, the World No. 21 reached the fourth round of the French Open. His fourth-round exit in 2022 was his best at the Paris Slam and he could not better his record this time out.

Carlos Alcaraz is looking forward to facing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open 2024 4R

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on ninth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open.

"I am really looking forward to playing this match," Alcaraz said on facing Tsitsipas (via ATP).

"I love this kind of challenge, these matches. I have seen a lot of matches lately from Stefanos and I know he is playing great and has a lot of confidence right now. But I think I have the key against him so will try to put the shots that put him in trouble. I will try to show my best."

Tsitsipas got the better of Italian player Matteo Arnaldi in his third-round encounter 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-2.

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas have faced each other five times in ATP tournaments and the Spaniard has a clean sweep over the Greek winning on all occasions. Their last battle also came during the French Open in 2023. The World No. 3 won the match last year in straight sets 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5).

Their sixth encounter is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4.