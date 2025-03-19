WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray reunite ahead of Miami Open after Indian Wells exit

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray were seen together once again. Ths time around, the players were spotted at the Miami Open, ahead of the start of their respective campaigns. The second ATP Masters 1000 event of the season will feature the best players in the world trying to get their hands on the prestigious trophy and $1,124,380 cash prize for the champion.

Alcaraz, Djokovic and Murray were seen during a training session. The Spaniard even went as far as to ask Murray if he had enjoyed the putting mirror used for golf. This could imply that Alcaraz recommended the use of the device to the retired tennis icon.

The video was posted on Reddit, where Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray can be seen working on their training session before Carlos Alcaraz's arrival. The Spaniard prodigy can be seen enthusiastically greeting everyone. Both Djokovic and Alcaraz are getting ready to make a statement under the Florida sun.

All of these players were reunited following the explosive quarterfinal encounter between Djokovic and Alcaraz during this year's edition of the Australian Open. The Serb eventually walked away with the win, stealing another chance from the Spaniard to become the youngest player in history to win all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Carlos Alcaraz's Performance at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz made his way to Miami after being defeated by Jack Draper in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open. The tough battle lasted over three sets. Alcaraz would've faced Holger Rune in the final at Indian Wells, but the Spaniard failed to reach the summit stage.

After the match ended at Indian Wells, Alcaraz released a statement in which he talked about his mental health. The sentiment was praised by Kim Clijsters, who compared Alcaraz's sincerity with the public to Naomi Osaka's recent statement regarding her own mental health.

"I felt like that a little bit for a while, like even on the women's side, where Naomi Osaka came out and started talking about some of her mental issues. And, you know, to a certain degree, it's great to share your feelings and your thoughts with fans," Clijsters said in an episode of the Served podcast.

Carlos Alcaraz will start his Miami Open campaign against either David Goffin or Aleksandar Vukic. The Spaniard has already won the Miami Open once in 2022. Could this be the year Alcaraz lifts his second trophy in Florida? Players such as Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will also be attempting to be the last man standing in what promises to be a thrilling ATP Masters 1000 event.

