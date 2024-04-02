WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz recharges with golfing break ahead of European clay season start

Carlos Alcaraz recently took a relaxing golf break before he starts his clay season at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

After a good run at the Sunshine Double, where he lifted the title at Indian Wells and reached the quarterfinals at Miami, Alcaraz took some time off tennis to recuperate before the clay season.

The Spaniard took to Instagram story to post a video of himself enjoying a game of golf.

Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram story

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final. Entering the tournament as the No. 2 seed, he was awarded a bye in the first round. In the second round, Alcaraz clinched the match 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-1 against Matteo Arnaldi.

He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime and Fabian Marozsan in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. The Spaniard then defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Alcaraz handed Jannik Sinner his first defeat of the season, winning the match 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. He then successfully defended the title, defeating Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-1.

At the 2024 Miami Open, Alcaraz started his campaign in the second round against Roberto Carballes Baena. In the third round, he defeated Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-4.

Next, he brushed past Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round. However, he lost to Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, thus ending his bid for the Sunshine Double.

Carlos Alcaraz opens up on how golf helped his tennis

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Miami Open

During the 2024 Miami Open, Carlos Alcaraz addressed the media how golf helped calm him down. He admitted he was previously not enjoying himself on the court.

"Obviously, after that Australian Open and losing against (Alexander) Zverev, I had a few weeks maybe a little bit at my at my regular level of tennis. I was not feeling well on the court, not feeling good in my game and probably enjoying myself less on the court. Above all, what I changed is trying to feel better away from the court," Alcaraz said in the press conference (translated from Spanish).

Alcaraz revealed he played golf every day during the Indian Wells Masters which helped him feel revitalized on the court.

"With my team, doing what I like, what helps me to be calm away from the court, which I got to do at the Indian Wells. Golf is something that calms me down a lot and in Indian Wells, I played almost every day, which helped me a lot and obviously feeling alive again on the court helps me a lot," he said.