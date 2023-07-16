WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero in tears after Spaniard celebrates Wimbledon win over Novak Djokovic with warm embrace

Carlos Alcaraz hugged his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after his historic win at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, prompting the Spanish coach to break into tears.

World No. 1 Alcaraz became the first man in six years to beat Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, winning his second Grand Slam singles title. In the four hour 42-minute long five-setter, Alcaraz fired nine aces to down Djokovic on Centre Court. This was Djokovic's first defeat on Centre Court in 10 years, since the 2013 Wimbledon final against Andy Murray.

Alcaraz's 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Djokovic in the final also helped him retain his World No. 1 ranking.

After the gruelling match ended, the 20-year-old Spaniard climbed up to the players' box and hugged his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former French Open winner.

The 43-year-old coach was overwhelmed by emotion when Alcaraz shared an embrace with him. Carlos Alcaraz then hugged each of his team members before engaging in a group hug, amid thunderous applause from the Wimbledon crowd.

"Goosebumps," Wimbledon's social media account captioned the post.

Ferrero has been coaching Alcaraz since 2019, winning two Grand Slam titles with the prodigy.

Under his tutelage, Alcaraz also became the youngest men's No. 1 ever in the history of tennis. Ferrero previously coached Olympic gold-medalist Alexander Zverev.

"It’s a dream come true for me" - Carlos Alcaraz after winning the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz prevented Novak Djokovic from winning his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title on Sunday, July 16. The top seed drastically improved his game after being comprehensively beaten in the first set.

Speaking to the media after the match, Alcaraz said it was a dream come true for him. He said:

"It’s a dream come true for me, As I said before, of course it’s great to win, but even if I had lost, I would be really proud of myself with this amazing run. Making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport."

The 2022 US Open winner also heaped praise on Djokovic, saying that he had been watching the Serb win tournaments since his childhood. He added:

“You inspired me a lot, playing tennis, [I watched] you since I was born. You were already winning tournaments. You are probably in better shape than me. 36 is the new 26, you make that happen. It’s amazing.”

Carlos Alcaraz defeated three top-10 seeded players, Djokovic, Holger Rune, and Daniil Medvedev, en route to the Wimbledon title.

