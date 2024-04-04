WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz's latest practice session emerges as he gears up to kick off European claycourt season at Monte-Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz gears up for the upcoming European clay court season as highlights from the Spaniard's latest training session emerge ahead of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Alcaraz had been struggling to win a title since his emphatic triumph at Wimbledon last year and though the Spaniard was making it to the latter stages of tournaments, he was finding it difficult to go all the way.

However, the 20-year-old turned things around at the BNP Paribas in Indian Wells when he successfully defeated his title and defeated the likes of Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev along the way.

Now, Alcaraz has shifted his focus toward the upcoming European clay-court season where he will be defending 2265 points from last season and look to add on to his total as well. In a recent clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Spaniard was seen gearing up for clay, the surface he grew up playing on, as he prepares to begin his campaign at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Alcaraz most recently competed at the Miami Open as the top seed, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing 6-2, 6-4 to 11th seed and eventual runner-up Grigor Dimitrov.

Carlos Alcaraz won 16 out of 18 matches in the 2023 European clay-court season

Carlos Alcaraz with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after winning Madrid Open 2023

The World No. 3 had an impressive European clay-court season last year, winning 16 out of 18 matches, with two titles to his name.

After withdrawing from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Alcaraz successfully defended his title at the Barcelona Open without dropping a single set. He beat Roberto Bautista Agut, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Dan Evans before beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

The Spaniard then had another successful title defense, this time at the Madrid Open. He beat Emil Ruusuvuori, Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov and Borna Coric to reach the final. Here, Alcaraz edged out Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The Spaniard had a disappointing Italian Open as he suffered a third-round defeat to Fabian Marozsan. However, it was enough to ensure him of being the top seed at the French Open. Alcaraz reached the semifinals of the clay-court Major with wins over Flavio Cobolli, Taro Daniel, Denis Shapovalov, Lorenzo Musetti and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Here, he was beaten 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 1-6 by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

