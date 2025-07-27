  • home icon
WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz's offer of serving tips rejected by British sprinter Lina Nielsen in amusing TikTok skit

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Jul 27, 2025 07:17 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz and Lina Nielsen create a witty TikTok video. (Image by Getty)
In an amusing turn of events, British sprinter Lina Nielsen was seen rejecting tennis tips from Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz and Nielsen were present at the 5k run hosted by GetPRO, a protein drinks, yogurt, and desserts brand in Madrid, Spain.

Alcaraz attended the event following his appearance at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, where the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner held the Spanish off from winning his third consecutive Championship title. The Italian defeated the defending Wimbledon champion 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the final at the iconic Centre Court. The Spanish tennis sensation also pulled out of competing at the 2025 Canadian Open, scheduled from July 27 to August 7.

The World No. 2 tennis player and the Olympic medalist crossed paths in Madrid, where they were seen in a witty TikTok video. In the playful video, Alcaraz mentioned teaching her how to serve.

"I'm gonna teach you how to serve," Alcaraz said.

Striking a confident pose, Nielsen replied that she already knew how to serve - not in a tennis sense, but as a way to slay. Flaunting her wit, Nielsen replied:

"I already know how to serve."
Nielsen is an Olympic medalist who led her team to a bronze medal in the 4x400m relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Need to recover physically and mentally" - Carlos Alcaraz shares the reason for withdrawing from the 2025 Canadian Open

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Getty Images)
Carlos Alcaraz has been navigating a packed schedule for the past few weeks. The five-time Grand Slam title winner defended his title at the French Open in May-June by defeating Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner in the longest final in French Open history. Following the feat, he reached his third consecutive Wimbledon final, where Sinner took his revenge.

Stating that he needed time to recover both physically and mentally, Alcaraz pulled out of competing at the Toronto Tournament, while apologizing to fans.

"After many consecutive weeks of competition without rest, I will not be able to play in Toronto this year," Alcaraz wrote. "I have small muscles issues and I need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next. To the tournament and to my fans in Canada I am very sorry, I will see you next year! NBOtoronto"
Carlos Alcaraz is expected to compete at the Cincinnati Open in August.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
