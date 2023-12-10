Watch: Carlos Alcaraz shows off his volleyball skills while holidaying in Los Cabos during off-season

Carlos Alcaraz recently showed off his volleyball skills at the beachside while holidaying in Los Cabos, Mexico, during the off-season.

Alcaraz collected six trophies, including one at the Grand Slams, in the 2023 season. He earned his first title of the year at the Argentina Open in February. He then defeated Daniil Medvedev to lift the Indian Wells Masters trophy a month later.

During the clay swing, the Spaniard clinched two more trophies by winning the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open. The grasscourt season yielded sweeter fruits for him as he triumphed at the Queen's Club Championships and Wimbledon.

However, after the Slam at SW19, Alcaraz witnessed a dip in form. Notably, he took multiple breaks from the tour, citing work pressure. He finished the 2023 season as a semifinalist at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

The World No. 2 recently traveled to Los Cabos to unwind after a demanding campaign on the court. In an Instagram post, he revealed that he's all charged up for the preseason.

"I’m coming back home with the [battery] charged at 100% and ready for the preseason," he wrote.

Alcaraz also posted a video of him playing volleyball in shorts with a partner, who was out of frame, which can be watched below:

The 20-year-old will next fly to Alicante, Spain, to kick off his preseason training with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at this academy. He's also scheduled to take on Novak Djokovic for an exhibition event on December 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At the turn of the year, Carlos Alcaraz will travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz: "The last part of the season has cost me a lot"

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz recently admitted that he needs to make significant changes in his approach to the latter half of a season. Speaking to the press during an exhibition event in Mexico against Tommy Paul, he said:

"The last part of the season has cost me a lot. There are approaches that I have to improve for next year. For example, realizing that the season continues until November."

After his Wimbledon glory in July 2023, Alcaraz failed to win any more trophies. He landed in Toronto for the Canadian Open and went as far as the quarterfinals. He was then at the Cincinnati Masters, where he finished second best to Novak Djokovic.

The two-time Grand Slam champion later landed in New York to defend his US Open title. He, however, failed to clear the Daniil Medvedev hurdle in the semifinals.

Disappointment followed Carlos Alcaraz during the Asian swing as well. He could only earn a semifinal and a Round of 16 finish at the China Open and Shanghai Masters, respectively. He was then knocked out by Roman Safiullin in his Paris Masters opener.