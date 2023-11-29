"All comparisons with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic we try to put aside, to focus on my path" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has insisted that he remains the same boy he once was despite all the glory he has achieved in the tennis world in the last two years.

The World No. 2 also made it clear that he will not be entertaining comparisons to legends like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, instead focusing solely on his own path.

At a recent press conference in Mexico, the Spaniard shared his dreams of wanting to become the best in the world. At the same time, Alcaraz emphasized that regardless of how famous he becomes, he will remain the same person he has always been.

After winning his maiden Grand Slam (US Open) in 2022 and becoming the youngest World No. 1 in ATP history, Carlos Alcaraz won his second Major this year, beating 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon final.

"I dream of being one of the best in history. It's a big dream, but in this life you have to be something big. I am the same boy as always, no matter how famous I am, I am not going to change the person I am.

"All the expectations and comparisons with Federer, Rafa and Djokovic we try to put aside, to focus on my path," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The season, though, did not end as well as Alcaraz would have liked. After the title at Wimbledon, the 20-year-old did not win another trophy as he ended the season as the World No. 2. In his final tournament, the ATP Finals, he reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Djokovic.

The two-time Grand Slam champion is not too concerned, though, and promised to learn from the experience and return stronger next year.

"I think it's normal. We have to learn from those situations. I would tell them to prepare the television and watch 2024, which will surely come full of energy, good moments, that will be the same or better than this year," Alcaraz said.

"The last part of the season has cost me a lot" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz admitted that a poor final stretch of the season did "cost him a lot". The Spaniard failed to overtake Novak Djokovic atop the rankings despite the Serb sitting out the entire Asian swing and most of the indoor season.

Alcaraz pointed out that one aspect of his approach he has to improve is realizing that the tennis season is very long and not running himself too thin before then.

"The last part of the season has cost me a lot. There are approaches that I have to improve for next year. For example, realizing that the season continues until November," Carlos Alcaraz admitted.

