  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz & others turn heads at Japan Open players party, Holger Rune provides entertainment with traditional dance

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz & others turn heads at Japan Open players party, Holger Rune provides entertainment with traditional dance

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 25, 2025 04:06 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, and Taylor Fritz - Source: getty
Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, and Taylor Fritz - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, and other players attended the Japan Open players party ahead of their tournament. Holger Rune also turned heads with a traditional dance performance at the party.

Ad

Alcaraz, Fritz, and Rune were last seen competing at the Laver Cup, where the American, who was a part of Team World, bested Alcaraz's Team Europe in the finals. Following this tournament, they are now all set for their Japan Open campaign; however, before setting foot at the Ariake Coliseum stadium, the players had the time of their lives at the Tokyo player party.

The Japan Open Tennis shared a picture of the player's visit at the party on X, where Alcaraz, Fritz, Rune, Mochizuki Shintaro, and more were seen posing with each other. Along with this, another glimpse of this party went viral on the internet, where Rune provided entertainment by participating in the Kabuki Dance Renjishi, which is a traditional Japanese performance at the Tokyo player party.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

ATP Tour shared a video of the same:

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz is scheduled to compete against Sebastian Baez in the first round of the Japan Open on September 25, 2025, at the Ariake Coliseum stadium. Fritz, on the other hand, will be locking horns with Gabriel Diallo, and Rune will compete against Hamad Medjedovic in the first round of the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about how he overcame his loss against Taylor Fritz at the Laver Cup

Carlos Alcaraz sat for a media conversation on day 3 of the Laver Cup, where he fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of his loss against Taylor Fritz in the singles tournament on day 2 of the Laver Cup. In this match, the American bested the World No. 1, claiming a 6-3, 6-1 victory in a dramatic fashion.

Ad

Following this loss, the Spaniard made a comeback on day 3 of the tournament by earning a doubles win with Casper Ruud against Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka. Along with this win, he also defeated Team World's Francisco Cerundolo in the singles tournament and then sat for a press conference, opening up about how he managed to get over his loss against Fritz and make a comeback.

Calling it a 'tough' night, he said:

Ad
"Well, last night was tough. It was a tough night. It was a tough day with the loses, but you know, normally when you lose in a tournament, you are out of the tournament. Here you lose, and you have another chance to be better. You have another chance to help the team with the points," said Carlos Alcaraz, via ASAP Sports.
Ad

He added:

"I think I just came back, and I played such a great tennis today in the doubles and on singles. Yeah, if it was tied, I was ready. If the team had been a discussion with the team who was going to play the doubles, but if the team was needed, I mean, I was there and ready to play the doubles."

In the Laver Cup finals, Carlos Alcaraz's team eventually couldn't overpower Team World, as Taylor Fritz gained the lead for his team after defeating Alexander Zverev.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications