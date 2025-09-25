WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz & others turn heads at Japan Open players party, Holger Rune provides entertainment with traditional dance

Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, and other players attended the Japan Open players party ahead of their tournament. Holger Rune also turned heads with a traditional dance performance at the party.Alcaraz, Fritz, and Rune were last seen competing at the Laver Cup, where the American, who was a part of Team World, bested Alcaraz's Team Europe in the finals. Following this tournament, they are now all set for their Japan Open campaign; however, before setting foot at the Ariake Coliseum stadium, the players had the time of their lives at the Tokyo player party.The Japan Open Tennis shared a picture of the player's visit at the party on X, where Alcaraz, Fritz, Rune, Mochizuki Shintaro, and more were seen posing with each other. Along with this, another glimpse of this party went viral on the internet, where Rune provided entertainment by participating in the Kabuki Dance Renjishi, which is a traditional Japanese performance at the Tokyo player party.ATP Tour shared a video of the same:Carlos Alcaraz is scheduled to compete against Sebastian Baez in the first round of the Japan Open on September 25, 2025, at the Ariake Coliseum stadium. Fritz, on the other hand, will be locking horns with Gabriel Diallo, and Rune will compete against Hamad Medjedovic in the first round of the tournament.Carlos Alcaraz opened up about how he overcame his loss against Taylor Fritz at the Laver Cup Carlos Alcaraz sat for a media conversation on day 3 of the Laver Cup, where he fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of his loss against Taylor Fritz in the singles tournament on day 2 of the Laver Cup. In this match, the American bested the World No. 1, claiming a 6-3, 6-1 victory in a dramatic fashion.Following this loss, the Spaniard made a comeback on day 3 of the tournament by earning a doubles win with Casper Ruud against Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka. Along with this win, he also defeated Team World's Francisco Cerundolo in the singles tournament and then sat for a press conference, opening up about how he managed to get over his loss against Fritz and make a comeback.Calling it a 'tough' night, he said:&quot;Well, last night was tough. It was a tough night. It was a tough day with the loses, but you know, normally when you lose in a tournament, you are out of the tournament. Here you lose, and you have another chance to be better. You have another chance to help the team with the points,&quot; said Carlos Alcaraz, via ASAP Sports.He added:&quot;I think I just came back, and I played such a great tennis today in the doubles and on singles. Yeah, if it was tied, I was ready. If the team had been a discussion with the team who was going to play the doubles, but if the team was needed, I mean, I was there and ready to play the doubles.&quot;In the Laver Cup finals, Carlos Alcaraz's team eventually couldn't overpower Team World, as Taylor Fritz gained the lead for his team after defeating Alexander Zverev.