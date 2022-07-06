Watch: Carlos Alcaraz training on clay after Wimbledon exit, plans to play in Hamburg and Umag

After reaching the second week of the grasscourts of Wimbledon for the first time, Carlos Alcaraz is back training on a more familiar surface. Alcaraz, who won four titles ahead of the French Open, made a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon after going down to Jannik Sinner of Italy.

The 19-year-old was seen practicing alternate forehands and backhand shots on clay in a video posted by the Spaniard himself.

Responding to a fan who wanted to know why the teenager was practicing on clay ahead of the hardcourt swing, Alcaraz replied that he intends to play in the upcoming tournaments at the Hamburg European Open and the Crotia Open scheduled later this month.

Carlos Alcaraz, who did not play a single tour-level match on grass ahead of Wimbledon, stated before the tournament that he was preparing for a difficult week.

"I always say it's not easy to play on grass, and I didn't get to play a tournament before Wimbledon, so this week is going to be tough for me, but I'm preparing myself," Alcaraz stated.

At Wimbledon, the Spaniard dropped two sets as early as the first round before going on to defeat Jan-Lennard Struff in a grueling five-setter.

Overcoming Tallon Griekspoor in the second round was less of a challenge for the youngster, who prevailed in straight sets much like he did against Oscar Otte in the third round.

Alcaraz launched a late fightback to win the third-set tiebreak after having lost the first two sets against Jannik Sinner but failed to carry the momentum into the fourth set in his first loss to the Italian on the tour.

Phenomenal achievements on clay for Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz made history at Madrid, becoming the youngest winner of the Masters event

Despite a quarterfinal exit at the French Open, the teen sensation's exploits on clay have been phenomenal.

Alcaraz defeated Matteo Berrettini and Diego Schwartzman en route to winning the Rio Open earlier this year, which helped him break into the top-20.

The teenager defeated Casper Ruud in the final of the Miami Open to become the youngest male champion in the tournament's history.

Alcaraz made history by breaking into the top-10 after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open before getting past Pablo Carreno Busta in the finals.

More success on clay followed, as the Spaniard stunned his idol Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open a day after his 19th birthday.

A memorable win against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals catapulted the youngster to worldwide fame and he went on to become the youngest winner of the Madrid Open after overcoming Alexander Zverev in the finals.

