WATCH: Caroline Wozniacki's two-year-old daughter Olivia entertains Australian Open crowd with her impressive tennis skills during time on court

Caroline Wozniacki's daughter could well follow in her mother's footsteps. She entertained the crowd with her tennis skills at the recent kids' tennis day event on Saturday (January 13), in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

Wozniacki returned to the WTA tour last season after a three-year hiatus, primarily due to the birth of her two children, Olivia and James Wozniacki Lee. Olivia is the Dane's first child, born in June 2021.

On Saturday, a video was posted on Instagram by the Australian Open that featured Wozniacki, her husband David Lee, and daughter Olivia on the tennis court at the Rod Laver Arena. Olivia held a small-sized racket, and her mother bounced the ball for her to play a forehand, which she hit over the net twice, receiving applause from the crowd.

“Olivia’s Grand Slam debut. Future AO champ?," the post was captioned.

Wozniacki, a former World No. 1, started her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She faced an early exit from the tournament, being knocked out by Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina in her first match.

Caroline Wozniacki is competing in the Australian Open for the first time since 2020

The 2023 US Open was Caroline Wozniacki's first Grand Slam since comeback

The last time the 33-year-old competed at the Australian Open was in 2020.

That year, the Dane started by defeating America’s Kristie Ahn in the first round and Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in the second round. She was, however, knocked out by the current world No. 6 Ons Jabeur in the third round with scores of 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

The Australian Open atmosphere is a familiar one for Caroline Wozniacki; she has competed in the tournament 13 times during her career. The Dane won the trophy in 2018 after defeating Simona Halep in the final, marking her first and only Grand Slam title win. She currently holds a 36-12 win-loss record at the tournament.

Wozniacki will face off against 31-year-old Pole Magda Linette in the first round at the 2024 Australian Open. The two have met twice in the past on the WTA tour, first at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in 2016 and then at the 2017 Indian Wells, with Wozniacki winning on both occasions.