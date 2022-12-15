Watch: Caroline Wozniacki twins and twirls with her daughter Olivia in matching red dress 

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared a cute video of herself and her daughter Olivia on social media.

Wozniacki is a doting mother to two kids and often shares adorable photos of them with the world. She took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her daughter dancing and twirling around while twinning in red attire. Olivia had a cute addition of red hair ribbons and she mimicked her mother’s twirl moves.

“Never has this 💃🏼 emoji seemed more right,” wrote Caroline Wozniacki on her Instagram.

The former World No. 1 announced her retirement from tennis in January 2020, following a third-round loss at the Australian Open that year. In 2022, she started commentating on ESPN.

The Danish star has won 30 WTA singles titles, including one Major at the 2018 Australian Open, and two doubles titles. She was ranked World No. 1 in the singles for a total of 71 weeks.

Caroline Wozniacki often shares adorable pictures of her kids

Caroline Wozniacki pictured during the 2020 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki and former NBA player David Lee revealed their relationship status in 2017, were engaged later that year and married in 2019. The couple's first child, daughter Olivia, was born in June 2021 and they welcomed their second child, son James, on October 24, 2022.

"Family of 4 James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister," Wozniacki wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki @CaroWozniacki ‍ ‍ ‍ James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister Family of 4James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister Family of 4👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister ❤️💙 https://t.co/z9XRT5BHLV

The Danish tennis star has been quite active on social media since the birth of her kids, giving her fans a peek into her personal life.

She earlier shared photos from a family photo shoot she did just one day before her son's birth.

“The day before we became a family of 4, we did a little family shoot!” she wrote on Twitter.

Caroline Wozniacki @CaroWozniacki The day before we became a family of 4, we did a little family shoot! The day before we became a family of 4, we did a little family shoot! ❤️☺️ https://t.co/kfJri8Rd7B

She also posted adorable photos of Olivia and James on Instagram, showcasing the hilarious difference between social media and reality.

"Social media vs. reality," Wozniacki wrote on Twitter.

The 2018 Australian Open champion is a massive football fan and cheered on Denmark during the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

She also posted a sweet photo of her daughter on her Instagram stories after Denmark's World Cup match against Tunisia, saying Olivia was excited to play football after watching the game.

"After watching our team play today, Olivia wanted to go out and play herself," Wozniacki wrote.

Caroline Woznaicki's Instagram story

