Watch: Casper Ruud displays incredible sportsmanship at the US Open 2022 final, concedes a point to Carlos Alcaraz with everything on the line

Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz played against each other in the final of the 2022 US Open not only for the silverware at Flushing Meadows, but also for the World No. 1 spot.

Despite all that being at stake, the Norwegian displayed some incredible sportsmanship during the clash, earning himself a lot of good repute among tennis fans worldwide.

A break down in the first set, Ruud faced Alcaraz's fourth service game at 3-4 when the Spaniard opted for a wide serve. A passing shot attempt by the World No. 7 was thwarted by Alcaraz, who managed to respond with a drop shot off a delicious pick-up.

Ruud, however, was aware to the threat and came rushing into the net from far behind the baseline, somehow managing to lob it over the teenager. Although Alcaraz got to the ball after that, his return hit the net, giving the point to the 23-year-old.

But there was a question raised by Alcaraz to the umpire, wondering if there was a double bounce just prior to the lob. At that point, Ruud stepped in and admitted that it was true and conceded the point to his opponent magnanimously.

Alcaraz went on to win the service game and eventually the set 6-4, but Casper Ruud stepped up his level in the second. A double break gave him the set 6-2, leveling things up in the final of the 2022 US Open. In the third set, the duo exchanged a break each to bring the scoreline to 4-4.

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will occupy the top-2 spots in the ATP rankings at the end of the 2022 US Open

Casper Ruud at the 2022 US Open

Regardless of what happens in the final, Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz will occupy the Top-2 spots in the ATP rankings at the end of the US Open. While the winner will take the top spot, the runner-up still has enough points to keep Rafael Nadal at arm's distance.

Both players have also already qualified for the ATP Tour Finals in Turin, alongside Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Ruud made his debut in the tournament last year, going out in the semifinals. After beating Andrey Rublev and Tsitsipas in the group stage, he lost out to eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the penultimate clash.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, will be making his maiden appearance at the Year-end Championships this year, having won the ATP Next Gen Finals in 2021 to end his season.

