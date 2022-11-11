WATCH: Casper Ruud exhibits impeccable juggling skills during ATP Finals practice session

Casper Ruud’s exceptional hand skills with a tennis racquet are no secret. However, the former World No. 2 recently spared some time during his practice sessions at the ATP Finals to try his hand at juggling.

The Norwegian tennis star flaunted his juggling skills while giving tips and tricks about the talent to one of his team members.

Casper Ruud has qualified for the ATP Finals for the second straight time. The 23-year-old made his debut in Turin in 2021, where he booked the seventh remaining spot in the season-ending championships. During his run, Ruud progressed to the semifinals with victories over Cameron Norrie and Andrey Rublev. He was eventually downed in the semifinals by Daniil Medvedev.

In 2022, Ruud was the third player to qualify for the coveted event after Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. The Norwegian, who hit a purple patch in mid-2021, when he collected three back-to-back titles at the Swedish Open, the Swiss Open and the Austrian Open Kitzbuhel, soared to even greater heights in 2022, defending two of his titles in Geneva and Gstaad and winning his second Argentina Open title. Ruud also featured in three of the most significant finals of his young career at the 2022 Miami Masters, the French Open and the US Open.

In the 2022 ATP Finals, the former World No. 2 is drawn with Rafael Nadal and debutants Felix-Auger Aliassime and Taylor Fritz in the Green Group. Whereas, the Red Group includes Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev. The ATP Finals will commence on November 13 and will conclude on November 20. Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime will feature in the opening singles match of the tournament on Sunday, not before 2 pm local time.

Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal to headline South America exhibition tour after ATP Finals

Nadal and Ruud will compete against each other in the South America exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal and protégé Casper Ruud will be participating in an exhibition tour in South America a few days after the conclusion of the ATP Finals in Turin. The first stop of the five-city tour will be Buenos Aires, Argentina. The duo will be playing a doubles fixture with Rafael Nadal partnering with former World No. 3 Gabriela Sabatini and Casper Ruud teaming up with Gisela Dulko.

The other four exhibition matches will be organized in Bogota, Quito, Belo Horizonte and Mexico.

Ruud recently announced his presence at the Tennis Fest in Mexico on December 1.

"Hola Mexico, this is Casper Ruud here. Just wanted to tell you, I’m so happy and honored to be part of this year’s Tennis Fest together with Rafa Nadal. The Tennis Fest will take place 1st of December in La Plaza de Toros 'La Mexico'. And I’m gonna be so excited to come there and play in front of you, so see you soon, get your tickets ready and we are on the way too," he said.

