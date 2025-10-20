WATCH: Casper Ruud's pregnant fiancée Maria melts hearts with endearing reaction to Norwegian's Stockholm Open triumph

On Sunday, October 20, Casper Ruud clinched the Stockholm Open title after a victory over Ugo Humbert. In light of the Norwegian’s win, his fiancee, Maria Galligani, melted hearts with her endearing reaction to the tennis star's triumph.Ruud and Galligani are one of the best known couples of the tennis world, having made their relationship public in 2018. While the duo have kept their day-to-day lives away from the court relatively private, they do share occasional updates about their time together with fans. In November 2024, Ruud and Galligani announced that they were engaged, and in September earlier this year they revealed they were expecting their first child.Most recently, Maria Galligani attended the Stockholm Open to cheer for Casper Ruud. As the Norwegian lifted his second trophy of the year, a visibly emotional Galligani couldn't hold back her happiness. Watch a video of the moment below:Casper Ruud reflects on the significance of his Stockholm Open winRudd at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Casper Ruud enjoyed an incredible campaign at the Stockholm Open this week. He kicked off his time in Sweden with wins over Marin Cilic and Sebastian Korda in his opening round matches. He followed this up with a victory over third seed Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals.For his summit clash, Ruud took on Frenchman Ugo Humbert and delivered an incredible performance to clinch a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over the fourth seed. After the finals, the Norwegian revealed that winning in Stockholm was a childhood dream come true, saying in his on-court interview,&quot;I am really happy to win here in Stockholm and it is a little bit of a childhood dream as it is close to Norway and all the legends have played here in the past. Federer, Nadal, Borg, McEnroe, you name it. So it is an honour to get a title here.”Ruud went on to issue a hilarious apology to Humbert, adding,&quot;I would like to congratulate Ugo for his week and sorry about today. I think I played the best match of the year against you, so I am sorry. I am really happy but sorry Ugo. I know that against you, if I don't play well, you will destroy me. So I knew I had to wake up and play well.”For Casper Ruud, this marks his second ATP Tour title of the year. Earlier this season, he emerged triumphant at the Madrid Open, outfoxing the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Jack Draper en route to the trophy.