WATCH: Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas & others hilariously attempt to cut food stuff exactly in half during Italian Open 2024 campaign

Tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Lorenzo Musetti, Cameron Norrie and Arthur Fils were recently spotted in a fun video session on X. All the players had to cut the food item exactly in half as a challenge.

The video began with all the players introducing themselves. The session was named "Best of Both Halves," and the players had to weigh the items after cutting them into halves. Moreover, the weight of both halves should ideally be equal.

The challenge took off with a donut. Among all the players, Norrie successfully cut the donut exactly into two halves, and both halves weighed 29 grams in the end. Norrie again accomplished the task, this time with a strawberry, and was accompanied by Arthur Fils, who also succeeded.

A Palmera was the third dish shown in the clip. Musetti was the only participant to cut the dish into perfect halves, with each half weighing six grams; moreover, Tsitsipas seemed unconvinced with the results.

Cutting a banana followed by a sponge looked like a tough task as none of the participants were able to do so. The video was shared by the official handle of ATP Tour on X (formerly Twitter).

Tsitsipas is the only player in the video who has kept his 2024 Italian Open campaign alive.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Alex de Minaur in the fourth round

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Eight

Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to the fourth round of the Italian Open and will lock horns with Australia's Alex de Minaur. They will meet for the twelfth time in their careers.

The Greek entered the Masters 1000 event after he was knocked out in the second round of the Madrid Open. Following this, he started the Italian Open by defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round of the tournament. He later defeated Britain's Cameron Norrie to clinch a spot in the fourth round.

Alex de Minaur, meanwhile, defeated Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round of the tournament. He then edged past Felix Auger Aliassime 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 and proceeded to the next round.

The Greek has dominated the head-to-head meetings with De Minaur, winning ten of their eleven encounters. The latter has managed to win just one match, which happened to be their final meeting at Abierto Mexicano.