Watch: Casper Ruud throws ceremonial first pitch for Toronto Blue Jays ahead of their MLB clash against Baltimore Orioles

Casper Ruud recently showcased his baseball skills as he threw the ceremonial first pitch for the MLB side Toronto Blue Jays ahead of their clash against Baltimore Orioles.

After a disappointing quarterfinal exit from the German Open, Ruud arrived in Toronto to participate in the ATP 1000 Canadian Open. Ahead of the tournament, the Norwegian let his hair down as he attended Blue Jays' game on Thursday, August 3.

Ruud donned the Blue Jays jersey and walked into the Rogers Centre field alongside their mascot 'Ace'. With the crowd cheering, the World No. 4 performed the customary ceremonial first pitch to kickstart proceedings.

The official Toronto Blue Jays social media account expressed their delight at having Ruud participate in the longstanding tradition.

"Ruud is ready. Thanks to tennis star Casper Ruud for throwing today’s first pitch!," their tweet read.

The ceremonial first pitch is usually carried out by a guest of honor before the start of the game to mark an end to the pregame festivities.

Later in the day, Ruud shared a few pictures online, of himself enjoying the match from the stands, alongside compatriot Joachim Bjerke, also a tennis player.

Casper Ruud watches on Toronto Blue Jays match from the stands, donning their jersey

Ruud's Instagram story on Thursday

Toronto Blue Jays went 1-6 down to the Orioles on Thursday afternoon as they lost three games in the four-game series.

Casper Ruud trains in Toronto ahead of Canadian Open 2023

Casper Ruud at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

Casper Ruud recently hit the Sobeys Stadium in Toronto for a practice session ahead of the 2023 Canadian Open. This marks the Norwegian's return to hard courts for the first time since the 2023 Miami Open in March.

Ruud will be hopeful of turning things around after what has been a frustrating season so far on hard courts. In Miami, the 24-year-old beat Ilya Ivashka in the opening round before succumbing to a 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 loss to Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Ruud posted a video of his training session.

Ruud practicing at the Sobeys Stadium ahead of the Canadian Open

Ruud's win-loss record on the hard courts this season stands at 4-5, with a win percentage of just 44%. He is yet to win consecutive matches on the surface.

At the 2022 Canadian Open, Ruud defeated Alex Molcan, Roberto Bautista Agut, and Felix Auger-Aliassime before falling to Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals.