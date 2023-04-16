WATCH: Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly attend Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 finals day

The 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters continues to attract stars from the world of sports. F1 stars Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly were in attendance at the Monte-Carlo Country Club on Sunday, catching the men's doubles final which kicked off finals day at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune will take to the court for the men's singles final after the doubles final concludes.

Leclerc, who is a citizen of Monaco and drives for F1 powerhouse Ferrari, and Frenchman Gasly, who drives for Alpine, enjoyed some tennis action during the current break on the F1 roster.

Their F1 colleague Nyck de Vries also attended the Monte-Carlo Masters during semifinals day on Saturday. De Vries sat alongside world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and watched the match between Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev.

The fifth-seeded pairing of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek won the doubles final on Sunday with a 6-0, 4-6, 14-12 victory against Sam Weissborn and Romain Arneodo.

Meanwhile, Rublev reached the singles final with a hard-fought 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 victory over American No. 1 Fritz. Rune then produced a comeback heroics of his own, beating in-form 7th seed Jannik Sinner 1-6, 7-5, 7-5. Rublev and Rune have won one match each against each other, with Rublev winning a five-set thriller in their Australian Open fourth-round clash in January.

Taylor Fritz shows support for Andrey Rublev ahead of 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters final

Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev at 2023 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

After losing to Andrey Rublev in the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters semifinals, Taylor Fritz motivated his good friend and colleague ahead of Sunday's final in a classy exchange at the net between the two players. Later, Fritz expressed confidence in Rublev, saying that a Masters 1000 title is in the offing for Rublev. If not on Sunday against Rune, Rublev will bag a Masters title sooner rather than later, Fritz opined.

"Yeah, of course. I mean, I think there is a lot of people that don't necessarily have one that could have one, and obviously Andrey is definitely the caliber level of player that could definitely have won a Masters 1000, and I'm sure if not this week, at some point, you know, for sure he will," Fritz said in his post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Rune is the first teenager to reach the Monte-Carlo Masters final since a 19-year-old Rafael Nadal in 2006. While Rublev is searching for his maiden Masters 1000 title, Rune won the 2022 Paris Masters with a victory over Novak Djokovic in the final.

