WATCH: Coco Gauff battles heavy rain to work on problematic serve under her new coach's watchful eye after major shake-up ahead of US Open

Coco Gauff was recently spotted working on her problematic serve in heavy rain. The two-time singles Major champion has had to endure a tough time since her title triumph at this year's French Open, marred by several underwhelming displays and early exits from multiple high-profile tournaments due to a high error-count stemming from her serve. Gauff recently made a significant change in her coaching setup as well.On Wednesday, August 20, a video of the WTA No. 3 surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), which showed her practicing her serves under the watchful eyes of Jean-Christophe Faurel and Gavin MacMillan. As she practiced, heavy rain poured down. Watch the video below:With mere days to go before she begins her US Open campaign, Coco Gauff chose to part ways with coach Matt Daly. The 21-year-old subsequently roped in Gavin MacMillan into her team. It's worth noting that Faurel was already a part of Gauff's team and is not a new addition.MacMillan is a reputed name in the field of biomechanics, and he has previously worked with reigning WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to improve her serve. His work with the Belarusian paid dividends, with Sabalenka's serve regarded as one of the most consistent aspects of her game today.Meanwhile, Daly spoke up briefly about the time he spent coaching Gauff in an exchange with journalist Ben Rothenberg, saying:&quot;Only have good things to say about Coco, enjoyed working with her.&quot;&quot;Tennis fans want us to win every week&quot; - Coco GauffCoco Gauff at a 2025 Cincinnati Open press conference (Source: Getty)Coco Gauff showed some signs of resurgence at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. However, she ultimately had to settle for a quarterfinal loss to Jasmine Paolini at the combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event. Ahead of the contest, she talked about the high expectations that tennis fans harbor from the sport's elite names and how it's normal to not live up to them given the hectic scheduling.&quot;I think sometimes tennis fans want us to win like every week but we're playing 11 months, it's not that easy and so it's completely normal I think for maybe a player to have a good three, four weeks and then maybe not have as well of a good three or three, four weeks just because the way our season is built,&quot; Gauff told reporters at a press conference.Coco Gauff's poor run of results since her Roland Garros title triumph, combined with Iga Swiatek's excellent form in the same period, have resulted in the American slipping to No. 3 in the WTA Tour's singles rankings. Subsequently, Gauff is set to be the No. 3 seed in the women's singles main draw at the 2025 US Open.