WATCH: Coco Gauff busts out the dance moves to "All I Do Is Win' after winning maiden doubles Grand Slam title with Katerina Siniakova at French Open

Coco Gauff celebrated her first Grand Slam doubles title win with her partner Katerina Siniakova at the 2024 French Open by dancing to DJ Khaled's hit song 'All I Do Is Win.' While this win marked the American's first Major doubles title, it was Siniakova's eighth such trophy.

Gauff was originally scheduled to team up with her compatriot and close friend Jessica Pegula for doubles, but the latter was unable to compete due to an injury. As a result, the World No. 3 had to find a new partner in Siniakova.

Despite the last-minute change, the fifth-seeded duo of Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova defeated the Italian pair of Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani 7-6(5), 6-3 in hour one and 47 minutes in the championship match to secure the doubles title at Roland-Garros.

Trending

After their hard-fought victory, Gauff and Siniakova celebrated with a triumphant shout and then shared a heartfelt embrace on the court. The American-Czech duo then went up to the net and shook hands with Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

On their way back to the dressing room, Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova were cheered on by the ball kids.

On their descent down the stairs to the locker rooms, Gauff was pleasantly surprised to hear DJ Khaled's song 'All I Do Is Win' playing. She joyfully remarked, "This is my song," recalling how she danced to the same tune after winning her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.

The World No. 3 couldn't resist busting out her dance moves to the song, much to the delight of the ball kids and her coach Brad Gilbert, who cheered her on.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

A look into Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova's French Open 2024 doubles campaign

Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova at the 2024 French Open

En route to the final of the women's doubles event at the 2024 French Open, Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova defeated Anna Danilina and Xu Yifan 6-3, 6-0 in the first round, followed by a victory over the Czech duo of Miriam Kolodziejova and Anna Siskova 6-1, 6-2.

The American-Czech duo continued their winning streak by overcoming the 10th-seeded pair of Ena Shibahara and Wang Xinyu 6-4, 6-4 and the 16th-seeded duo of Miyu Kato and Nadiia Kichenok 6-0, 6-2 in the third round and the quarterfinals, respectively.

In the semifinals, Gauff and Siniakova defeated the American pair of Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to secure their place in the final where they ultimately triumphed over Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.