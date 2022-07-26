Watch: Coco Gauff gets hilariously interrupted by her mother in the middle of showing off her cool outfits

Coco Gauff recently took to TikTok to show off some cool outfits, only to be hilariously interrupted by her mother on multiple occasions. The teenager wanted to introduce her fans to a new series of videos where she chose her fits based on her favorite shoes.

The World No. 11 started off with a joke, saying that she did not want to call it a series yet since she had "commitment issues" and wasn't sure if she would have the time to make it into a proper series.

"Hey guys, I am going to start a new TikTok series... well, I am not going to call it that yet because I have commitment issues and I don't know if we are going to actually do it. We're going to start..." Gauff started.

But before she could go any further, the American was interrupted by her mother, who popped up off screen to ask her something. Gauff, in good humor, chastised her, saying that she was "ruining" her video by interfering with the audio.

"You're ruining my video, mom," Gauff said to her mom. "You're not IN it, but I can hear you."

The World No. 11 then went on to describe her first outfit -- a white t-shirt she paired with white pants along with some off-white sneakers. Unfortunately, she did not like the way it looked once she saw herself wearing it in person.

Coco Gauff's second and final outfit of the day was a gray full-sleeved t-shirt and black shorts, once again pairing them with white sneakers. This one, on the other hand, very much appealed to the teenager's sense of style.

"My final outfit: this is what I have and I like it. It's cute and it's comfortable," Coco Gauff said. "It's outside, I am in Florida and I am going to Atlanta - both places are hot."

Funnily enough, Gauff caught her mother interrupting her once again, leading to another light-hearted jibe from the embarrassed teenager.

"Mom, stop! I am trying to record!" Coco Gauff said.

The World No. 11 ended the video by saying that she has more "cool, super-sick" outfits to showcase to her fans, but wanted to start off with something more chill and relaxed.

"I am sorry the background is such a mess. Hope you guys enjoyed this series," Gauff said. "I have a lot of cool, super-sick outfits planned, but I thought I'd start off with a chill airport look. So, yeah. Bye."

Coco Gauff to play in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic up next

Coco Gauff will play next at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose up next

Following her third-round exit from the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships at the hands of compatriot Amanda Anisimova, the American has been resting to better prepare herself for the upcoming US Open series.

She played a couple of exhibition matches in Atlanta last night against Taylor Townsend and Sofia Kenin, both of which ended up going in her favor. Her competitive return to action comes at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose in the first week of August, where she is the provisional seventh seed.

The World No. 11 will compete alongside a strong line-up, with stars like Naomi Osaka, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka also set to feature in the WTA500 event.

