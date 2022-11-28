WATCH: Coco Gauff leads the cheers for Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, meets NFL star Jaylen Waddle

Rising tennis superstar Coco Gauff is living her best life in the off-season. She was seen cheering for the NFL team Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The 18-year-old American attended the match between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, which the home team won 30-15. The World No. 7 even cheered on for the team ahead of the match with the team's mascot.

The Miami Dolphins took to their social media platforms to welcome Gauff and mentioned that they could not wait to see her at the Miami Masters next year at the Hard Rock Stadium.

"LET’S GO DOLPHINS AND LET’S GO COCO‼️ Excited to have @wta World No. 7 and South Florida native @cocogauff back at @hardrockstadium today! We can’t wait to watch you here at the @miamiopen next March!" the caption of the post read.

She later took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with the Dolphins' wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story.

"I am super excited to be returning to the ASB Classic" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff reacts against Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff showed off her on-court prowess in 2022 as she became the first woman since the Williams sisters to reach the top 5 in both singles and doubles categories at the same time.

The American teenager finished the season with a 38-23 win/loss record which included a maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, where she lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Gauff recently confirmed that Auckland's ASB Classic will be her first event of the 2023 season, a tournament she last competed in in 2020. She revealed that she was "super excited" to return to New Zealand for the competition.

"I am super excited to be returning to the ASB Classic. It was a bucket-list tournament of mine before COVID. I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland," Coco Gauff said, according to the Newshub.

"Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to come back. I chose to return because the fans, the atmosphere and the city are unique to the tour," she added.

ASB Classic director Nicolas Lamperin stated his delight at the young star taking part in the tournament.

"Coco is a brilliant young star, both on and off the court. We are just delighted that she wants to come back, after having such a good experience two years ago," said Lamperin.

