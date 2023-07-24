Watch: Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez in stitches as they play a friendly game of 'What's in the box'

Ahead of the Atlanta Open, Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez entertained spectators with an exhibition match on Sunday, July 23. Before the friendly encounter, they engaged in a game of 'What's in the box' that left them in splits.

The exhibition match, geared to generate excitement among the crowd ahead of the tournament, was kicked off by American football team Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren. The two players jogged on to the court with fanfare and showed off their racquet skills, much to the delight of tennis fans.

Gauff, famous for her moves on Tik-Tok, celebrated her win in the same style by dancing on-court. Fernandez later joined her for a selfie and the duo took the time to interact with the cheering fans.

The Atlanta Open's official channel on Twitter shared a short video of the two players taking turns to put their hands through a box cutout and trying to identify an object only through touch.

"JJ's mullet wig, Chris Eubanks' dirty practice sock and shrimp..here's a look at what Coco and Leylah got into before tonight's match," they wrote.

Gauff took the first turn and couldn't identify some of the objects. When she saw the Canadian getting all her answers correct, she grabbed the last item and hilariously mock-guessed it as a wig. Fernandez broke into laughter and teased Gauff on her competitive spirit while the American laughed and rolled her eyes, saying:

"I'm trying to win, ok? This is JJ Wolf's mullet, that's what it is!" Gauff joked.

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari to compete at the Washington Open 2023

The upcoming Mubadala Citi DC Open, set to be held in Washingto DC from July 31 to August 6, will see quite a few top players vying for the title.

The women's side of the mixed ATP and WTA event will be headlined by Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. While Gauff clinched her first title of the year at the ASB Classic, Pegula will be eyeing her first title of the season at this tournament.

Coco Gauff recently took to Twitter to share her excitement at competing in the upcoming event. She wrote:

"DC here we come! @mubadalacitidc. Hope to see you there," Gauff wrote.

World No. 9 Maria Sakkari, who has had five semifinal finishes this season at the Linz Open, Qatar Open, Indian Wells, Madrid Open and Berlin Open, will also be hungry for her first title of the season.

French Open quarterfinalist and Wimbledon semifinalist Elina Svitolina has been granted a wildcard at the event and will also be in the running for the title.