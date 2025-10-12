Coco Gauff celebrated her title win at the Wuhan Open with one of the most unique celebrations tennis has seen -- doing live karoke. The American put on an impressive rendition of Jaden Smith's 'Icon' along with her team members in Wuhan on Sunday.Gauff, who beat Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals, took on fellow American Jessica Pegula in the final of the WTA 1000 event. Pegula, who had played four straight three-setters at the tournament, showed her exhaustion th final, going down 6-4, 7-5 in a straight-sets defeat.With the win, Gauff secured her third title in the WTA 1000 level, and her second big title of the season after the French Open. It also marked her maiden win at the Wuhan Open, following up on a semifinal finish at the China Open before that.As the Chinese swing finishes in such strong fashion for the World No. 3, she took to social media to give fans a glimpse into her mindset. Going on Instagram live, Gauff and her team put on a show for all to say, singing along to Jaden Smith's song and also showing off their hilarious dance moves on the side. Gauff in particular was the loudest, confidently belting out the lyrics and enjoying herself after one of the biggest wins of her career.Here is the video of the moment, captured by X user '@BastienFachan' during the Live performance:Gauff has now locked up a place in the WTA Finals, where she will end her 2025 season hoping for one final title.Coco Gauff almost did not make the trip to Wuhan Open2025 Wuhan Open - Day 9 (Finals) - Source: GettySpeaking in her presentation ceremony after the win over Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff revealed that she almost did not make the trip to the Asian swing and that her coach was against her going.However, Gauff took pride in defying his orders to make her own decision -- one that fetched her over half a milllion dollars from the stint in Wuhan alone.&quot;It was a great Asian swing. I’m going to call JC [Jean-Christophe Faurel, my coach] out. He originally didn’t want me to come because I had a tough US Open but I had to prove him wrong. I’m a very stubborn person so maybe he said that on purpose for me to have a good result here,” Gauff said.Gauff remains World No. 3 for the moment despite the Wuhan Open triumph, while Jessica Pegula will rise one spot to become World No. 5 after the runner-up finish.