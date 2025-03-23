WATCH: Coco Gauff playfully tells her brother to 'go away,' holds herself back from 'cursing him' for distracting her during Miami Open interview

Coco Gauff playfully asked her brother to leave when he distracted her during an interview after advancing to the Round of 16 at the 2025 Miami Open. This comes not long after her defeat to Belinda Bencic at the same stage in Indian Wells.

Coco Gauff started her Miami Open campaign with a win over Sofia Kenin of the United States. She then squared off against Greek player, Maria Sakkari and defeated her in straight sets. As she secured a spot in the Round of 16 against Magda Linette of Poland, the 2023 Miami Open doubles title winner was in conversation with the Tennis Channel, talking about movies and competing at home.

Midway through the interview, one of her brothers came near and tried to distract her. Annoyed by the behavior, Gauff looked sideways and sought an apology from the interviewer for the distraction, hilariously saying:

"My brother, he ran away but he was distracting me. Sorry. I can't curse him from up here so.. 'Go Away'. That's also why you can't play at home."

She further noted the advantages of playing at a tournament in Florida, saying:

"My life is much easier. I get to be home on the off days. Last night I went to the movies, stay at home, sleep in, not have to worry about where I'm gonna eat breakfast, where I'm gonna eat dinner."

Coco Gauff competed at the 2024 Australian Open to start her Grand Slam year but losing to Paula Badosa ended her bid in the quarter-finals.

Coco Gauff once took pride in her brother Cameron showing maturity despite a loss at the 2024 AYFL Superbowl

Coco Gauff at the BNP Paribas Open - Previews - (Source: Getty)

Gauff's brothers, Codey and Cameron, also boast sporting careers like her. At the 2024 AYFL Super Bowl, the 11-year-old Cameron and his Delray Rocks 10U football team suffered a loss to Miramar Wolverines despite being defending champions.

Following the match, Cameron showed unmatched composure as he didn't wish to stop trying for a win some other day, stating:

"I saw everybody getting down so I wanted to be the person to bring everybody up and just keep trying. It’s okay guys and we just need to live another day.. I learned that you just need to keep trying. What I’ll learn from this is you shouldn’t quit. You just need to keep playing and if the outcome is not what you wanted, just keep working harder and go back on the field."

Coco Gauff beamed with pride and wished her brother and his team luck for the coming seasons.

"Aw my little brother I'm so proud of him and of everyone on that team. ya'll get them next time! 3 seasons in a row undefeated and only one loss in 4 seasons. so impressive! only up from here @camerongauff @delray_rocks_10u," she wrote in her Instagram story.

The 21-year-old capped her 2024 season with a WTA Finals title win, becoming the first American to do so since Serena Williams in 2014.

