"I'm so proud" - Coco Gauff consoles younger brother Cameron after his AYFL Super Bowl loss, pens encouraging message about team's 'undefeated' streak

Coco Gauff recently sent a heartwarming message to her younger brother Cameron, commiserating with him after his football team suffered a loss in the 2024 AYFL Super Bowl. Despite being just 11 years old, Cameron gave a composed and thoughtful interview after the defeat, impressing his sister.

There is no dearth of sporting talent in the Gauff family. The World No. 3's brother Codey recently announced his commitment to playing college baseball for the University of Missouri, while Cameron has developed an interest in football and basketball.

The 11-year-old is the captain and quarterback of the Delray Rocks 10U football team, which faced the Miramar Wolverines in the AYFL Super Bowl. While Delray entered the contest as the three-time defending champions, they were handed a 22-0 defeat by the Wolverines, bringing their impressive winning streak to an end.

In an interview after the loss, Coco Gauff's brother Cameron displayed his maturity with his positive attitude regarding the loss.

"It wasn’t the result that we wanted but we’re going to have live another day and deal with it," Cameron said. "To just try as hard as you can and play as a family."

He also showcased his aptitude for captaincy, opening up about his efforts to encourage his teammates when they were trailing in the contest.

"I saw everybody getting down so I wanted to be the person to bring everybody up and just keep trying. It’s okay guys and we just need to live another day." he added.

The 11-year-old further shed light on the important lessons he had learned from the loss, like the importance of not giving up.

"I learned that you just need to keep trying. What I’ll learn from this is you shouldn’t quit. You just need to keep playing and if the outcome is not what you wanted, just keep working harder and go back on the field," he said.

Coco Gauff reshared the clip of her brother's interview on social media and expressed her pride in Cameron and his team for their "impressive" undefeated run for three seasons. The World No. 3 also posted an encouraging message for the 11-year-old to come back stronger after the setback.

"Aw my little brother I'm so proud of him and of everyone on that team. ya'll get them next time! 3 seasons in a row undefeated and only one loss in 4 seasons. so impressive! only up from here @camerongauff @delray_rocks_10u," she posted on her Instagram story.

Gauff wasn't able to attend the game in person, as she has been making the most of her offseason by attending the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles. The American documented her time at the event, where she enjoyed performances by Doechii, Kaytranada, and Daniel Caesar and heard her namedrop in Tyler, the Creator's song live for the first time.

Coco Gauff and her brother Cameron dressed up in matching superhero costumes for Halloween

Coco Gauff and her younger brother Cameron recently put their close bond on display by dressing in matching Halloween costumes. The 20-year-old transformed into the Marvel superhero Deadpool, while Cameron went as Wolverine.

"Deadpool & wolverine ❤️💛 #halloween #marvel," Coco Gauff captioned her Instagram post.

During a press conference at the 2024 WTA Finals in Riyadh, Gauff disclosed that while Cameron was too young to watch any of the 'Deadpool' movies, he was happy to let her take the lead on their costumes.

"It wasn't him. I just told him what I was going to be. I watched the movie. Obviously he is too young to watch any Deadpool movies. Yeah, I just told him I wanted to be that. He never pushes back. He kind of agrees with whatever I say when it comes to Halloween," she said.

On the tennis front, Coco Gauff capped off her season with an impressive campaign at the year-end championships, beating Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) to clinch her maiden title at the prestigious event.

