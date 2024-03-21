WATCH: Coco Gauff recreates 'Thanks, You Too' meme with children during USTA-backed on-court session honoring her ahead of Miami Open 2024

Coco Gauff recently recreated the "Thanks, You Too" meme with some children during an on-court session backed by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) ahead of the 2024 Miami Open.

The 'US Open Legacy Initiative' was officially launched following the conclusion of the 2023 US Open. This initiative was established in recognition of Gauff's New York Slam title win and is dedicated to the revitalization of tennis courts all over America.

As part of this initiative, the USTA has committed $3 million to various projects across the country. The first project completed under this initiative took place at the hometown of the World No. 3, at the Pompey Park in Delray Beach. Almost $60,000 in grant funding was used to resurface the park's two hard courts, and to install new fence fabric, benches, windscreens and shade structures.

A special ceremony was held on Tuesday, March 19, to unveil the newly renovated courts, with Coco Gauff in attendance. The USTA took to social media to share several images from the event.

"Coco Gauff celebrated the Pompey Park court refurbishment in Delray Beach, Florida today as part of the US Open Legacy Initiative," USTA posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

During the ceremony, Gauff spoke with the children present and even participated in recreating the viral "Thanks, You Too" meme with them.

Watch the video here:

Coco Gauff will face Nadia Podoroska at Miami Open 2R

Gauff practicing at the 2024 Miami Open

Following her title win at the 2023 US Open, Coco Gauff won another title at the beginning of 2024 season, at the ASB Classic. She defeated Elina Svitolina 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 in the final to secure the trophy. Despite her early success in the season, the World No. 3 has yet to add another title to her collection.

Gauff will kick off her 2024 Miami Open campaign in the second round, having received a first-round bye, against Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska. Podoroska earned her spot in the main draw by defeating Julia Riera 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-1, followed by a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Camila Osorio in the qualifying rounds.

In the first round in the main draw, she defeated home favorite Ashlyn Krueger 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round.

The upcoming match between Podoroska and Gauff will mark their first encounter on the WTA Tour, leaving their head-to-head record at 0-0.