WATCH: Coco Gauff, Roger Federer & Jannik Sinner feature alongside $800M-worth Tiger Woods & others in star-studded Rolex ad

Coco Gauff, Roger Feder and Jannik Sinner were featured in the new Rolex teaser along with other sporting icons which included the legendary golfer Tiger Woods. They are all faces of the Swiss watch brand and have appeared in many of its commercials previously.

The brand, known for its luxurious watches, often showcases its collections via players it sponsors. Federer has been associated with the brand since 2001 but Sinner and Gauff were among the recent members to be inducted into the Rolex family.

Rolex took to their social media to share a small clip featuring the tennis stars with the $800 Million worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) golfer and other athletes. They announced that the full commercial is set to be released on February 25, 2025.

Watch the teaser here:

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner recently donned a classic Rolex Cosmographic Daytona watch in 18-karat Everose gold while lifting his second Australian Open title this year. Even after speculations on their collaboration continuing with the ongoing doping ban saga, his feature in the advertisement cemented their collaboration.

Coco Gauff, on the other hand, was welcomed as a Rolex testimonee in the year 2019. She visited the headquarters of the brand last year and was gifted a customized watch that had "US Open Champion 2023" engraved on it.

Coco Gauff's collaboration with luxury Swiss watch brand Rolex

Coco Gauff with her trophy at the US Open 2023 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff had often been spotted pairing various Rolexes with almost all outfits but her favorite seems to be her Oyster Perpetual Rolex watch with a ‘Grape’ dial. She lifted her US Open 2023 trophy with the watch but was also seen sporting the same watch multiple times during this year's Australian Open.

She also featured in an inspiring video posted by Rolex last year that showed glimpses of her in various tournaments. The video titled 'On The Rise To Greatness' talked about Gauff's promising career ahead as they expressed their delight in this association.

The American has played great tennis but has had a lofty 2025 season so far in terms of personal wins. Her only title win came at the group level right at the beginning of the year, when Team USA won the United Cup and she was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

She will look to win her first WTA title of 2025 at the Indian Wells tournament that starts on March 2.

