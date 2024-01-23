WATCH: Coco Gauff's mother Candi pulls off incredible catch during her daughter's Australian Open 2024 QF clash against Marta Kostyuk

Coco Gauff's mother Candi pulled off a perfect catch during her daughter's 2024 Australian Open quarterfinal match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk on Tuesday, January 23.

Gauff faced strong opposition from the unseeded Kostyuk, but ultimately secured her spot in the semifinals at the Melbourne Major for the first time in her career. The American overcame the challenging conditions of Rod Laver Arena, winning the match 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 6-2 in three hours and eight minutes.

Both players weren't at their best. Gauff, a strong server, had some issues with her second serve. However, she improved in the final set to earn a spot in the last four where she will face the winner of the match between defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova.

During the first set of the match, there was a notable moment that caught everyone's attention. Coco Gauff's mother Candi, who was in the player's box, skillfully caught a ball that was thrown towards the audience. Candi then added to the excitement by doing a little celebratory dance.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff: "Marta Kostyuk is a tough opponent, I really fought and left it all on the court"

Coco Gauff in action at the 2024 Australian Open

In her on-court interview, Coco Gauff admitted that although she had the chance to win the match in the second set, she became a "bit passive." She then decided to change her approach in the final set, opting for a more aggressive style of play.

"In the second [set], I put myself in the opportunity [to win the match] but I got a little bit passive. So when I came out in the third, I was just trying to play aggressive and hit through the court," the 19-year-old said.

The American also revealed that she was "proud" of how she handled her match against a "tough opponent" like Marta Kostyuk:

"I'm really proud of the fight I showed today, Marta is a tough opponent. Every time we play it's a tough match. I really fought and left it all on the court today."

Gauff now holds a 2-0 record against Kostyuk, with both victories coming Down Under. She previously defeated the Ukrainian in a hard-fought three-set match at the 2022 Adelaide International.

The American No. 1 is heading to her third Grand Slam semifinal, having reached the championship match at the 2022 French Open and won the US Open last year. She now aims to take a step forward to winning her maiden Australian Open title and her second Major overall when she takes the court on Thursday, January 25.