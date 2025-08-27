WATCH: Coco Gauff’s puts $15M-worth John Mulaney through emotional rollercoaster as he witnesses her US Open scare with wife Olivia Munn

Coco Gauff’s three-set battle against Ajla Tomljanovic in the US Open first round took John Mulaney on a rollercoaster of emotions. The American comedian and actor watched the clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium alongside his wife, Olivia Munn.On Tuesday, August 26, Gauff began her US Open campaign against the experienced Tomljanovic. The third seed began strongly and earned the crucial break to win the first set. However, the 32-year-old Aussie clawed back into the match by winning the second set via a tiebreaker.The deciding set also went down to the wire with the American again earning a crucial break to register a 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 win. The topsy-turvy match was watched from the Arthur Ashe stands by Chicago-born stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer Mulaney. The US Open's official cameras captured his emotional rollercoaster, and the video was shared on X.The $15 million-worth American (according to Celebrity Net Worth) was joined by his wife, Olivia Munn. The pair got married in 2024 and are parents to two children.&quot;It wasn’t the best, but I’m happy to get through&quot; - Coco Gauff on her US Open 2025 1R winCoco Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyCoco Gauff’s serve has been a persistent concern throughout 2025, with the American recording a staggering 320+ double faults this year. This is more than any other woman on tour.In a standout match in Montreal, she even allowed 23 double faults. Determined to fix the flaw, Gauff shocked many by parting ways with coach Matt Daly just ahead of the US Open. She brought in biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan to help stabilize her serve.However, her serving woes continued in the first round at Flushing Meadows against Ajla Tomljanovic. The third-seed American tallied 10 double faults amid 56 unforced errors in a dramatic three-setter.Despite the shaky display, she hung tough and clinched the win 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5. On court, Coco Gauff admitted: &quot;Yeah, it was a tough match… I had chances for it to be straight sets. Ajla was tough. It wasn’t the best, but I’m happy to get through to the next round... I’m trying, but it’s an improvement from last week in Cincy.”Up next, Gauff will face Croatia’s Donna Vekic in the second round. It is a challenge that offers another chance to build rhythm and confidence as she continues to chase deeper runs at her home Grand Slam. It will be the third battle between the pair on tour, with their head-to-head record tied at 1-1.