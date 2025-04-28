WATCH: Coco Gauff shockingly cut off mid-interview as Madrid Open suspends play in bizarre scenes

Coco Gauff was left puzzled after she was cut off mid-sentence during her 2025 Madrid Open on-court interview. As it turned out, the tournament suspended play across all courts as the news of a widespread power outage came to light.

Gauff advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 in Madrid on Monday, April 28, after exacting revenge against Belinda Bencic, 6-4, 6-2, who knocked her out of this year's Indian Wells event. Before that, the fourth seed, who received a bye in the opener, secured wins against Dayana Yastremska and Ann Li in the second and third rounds, respectively.

After her match against Bencic, Coco Gauff stayed back for her on-court interview. The American was sharing details of her pre-match diet when she was suddenly cut off and became inaudible.

"...I definitely had avocado toast and what else did I – Oh, fruits! So that was pretty much it. It was an early start," she said, giggling.

"I didn’t sleep that well last night, so maybe I just need to like not get a lot of sleep…" (inaudible)

Watch the video of the exact moment Madrid faced power outage here:

According to reports, the power outage has affected not just Madrid but the whole country. The entirety of Portugal and parts of Europe have also been affected.

Coco Gauff was lucky to finish her match just before the catastrophic failure. Meanwhile, the Madrid Open was forced to suspend ongoing matches, with the venue suffering the consequence of the outage.

At the time of the incident, three matches were underway, including Grigor Dimitrov-Jacob Fearnley and Matteo Arnaldi-Damir Dzumhur. Other notable players waiting to take the court today (April 28) are Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys, and Frances Tiafoe, among others.

Coco Gauff sets up blockbuster clash at Madrid Open 2025

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2025 Madrid Open - Image Source: Getty

Besides Coco Gauff, only one other match managed to be completed at the Madrid Open before the unannounced power outage—that of Mirra Andreeva.

Andreeva, who has produced a remarkable record at the WTA 1000 level so far this season, winning the titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, booked her place in the quarterfinals after a routine victory against Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and 35 minutes.

Andreeva and Gauff have now confirmed a third clash in their budding rivalry, with the American leading their head-to-head record 2-0. Both their meetings came at Grand Slams in 2023, as Gauff won the French Open encounter in three sets and the one in New York in straight sets.

