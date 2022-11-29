Watch: Contestant's hilarious imitation of Rafael Nadal on Spanish game show

Viewers enjoyed some comic relief on a Spanish game show recently, when a contestant hilariously imitated Rafael Nadal.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the host prompts the contestant to do a few celebrity impressions. The contestant began by imitating former Argentinian footballer Jorge Valdano. After much applause and further requests, he then impersonated the 14-time Roland Garros winner, complete with facial expressions and body language.

Nadal is currently taking part in an exhibition tour of Latin America. The six-part tour began in Argentina on Wednesday before moving to Chile and Brazil. After a stop in Ecuador over the weekend, the tour moves on to Columbia before finishing in Mexico on Thursday.

Social media has been abuzz with regular posts and updates from the 22-time Grand Slam champion throughout the tour, including clips from his matches with Casper Ruud and a mixed doubles encounter involving former players Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko.

Rafael Nadal elated with Spanish team's performance at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal is currently in Bogota, Columbia, for the penultimate leg of his six-part Latin American tour.

Off the court, however, the Spaniard is ardently following and rooting for his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He recently spoke about the team's performance in their opening match, a thunderous 7-0 win over Costa Rica.

"We started very well, with a very positive result," Nadal said in an interview.

The former World No. 1 has expressed his love for football many times and, like fans across the world, seems caught up in FIFA World Cup fever. He had earlier revealed that he was a promising young footballer in his youth before committing to a career in tennis.

On the tennis front, Nadal is set to conclude his Latin American exhibition tour in Mexico on Thursday before kicking off his 2023 season at the United Cup in Australia.

