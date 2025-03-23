WATCH: Controversial scenes as Andrey Rublev hits his own foot with frustrated racket smash, receives code violation warning in shock Miami Open loss

Controversial scenes unfolded during Andrey Rublev's second-round match against Zizou Bergs at the 2025 Miami Open when he angrily smashed his racket against his leg, resulting in a code violation warning. This was the second time Rublev had faced Bergs on the ATP Tour, with their previous encounter being the second round match at the 2024 ABN AMRO Open. On that occasion, the former World No.5 won 7-5, 6-3.

Rublev was seeded eighth at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Florida and he started his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He faced Bergs in his opening match and was defeated 5-7, 4-6.

During his match against Zizou Bergs, Andrey Rublev lost his temper after losing a point to the Belgian in the first set and smashed his racket against his leg in frustration. This incident prompted the chair umpire to issue a code violation for racket abuse

Watch the video of Andrey Rublev being frustrated and smashing his racket here:

This incident was not the first time Andrey Rublev had displayed erratic behavior on court. Last year, during his first round match at the Wimbledon Championships, Rublev had lost his temper after losing a point and had repeatedly bashed his knee with his racket.

Rublev had also broken several rackets in anger during the 2024 French Open and then at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. After losing his first-round match against Marcos Giron, the former World No. 5 had lost his composure, as he screamed and smashed his racket on the court.

After defeating Andrey Rublev, Zizou Bergs will face Matteo Berrettini in Miami Open 3R

Zizou Bergs pictured playing a forehand [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following his win over Andrey Rublev in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open, Zizou Bergs will go head-to-head with Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the tournament.

Bergs kicked off his campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in Florida by defeating Nuno Borges with a score of 7-6(2), 7-5 in the first round. He most recently triumphed over Andrey Rublev in the second round and advanced to the third round where he will face off against Berrettini.

Matteo Berrettini entered the Miami Open after competing at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, where he managed to defeat Christopher OConnell 6-2, 7-6(2) in the second round before succumbing to Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 3-6 in the third round.

Berrettini is seeded 29th at the Miami Open and began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated lucky loser Hugo Gaston 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the second round to move to the third where he will take on Bergs.

The upcoming third round match between Zizou Bergs and Matteo Berrettini at the 2025 Miami Open will mark the first time that the two players will meet on the ATP Tour. The winner of this match will advance to face either Joao Fonseca or 10th seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.

