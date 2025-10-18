  • home icon
  WATCH: Controversial scenes as Denis Shapovalov furiously confronts umpire after being 'flipped off' while facing home favorite at Stockholm Open



By Urvi Mehra
Modified Oct 18, 2025 00:59 GMT
Denis Shapovalov
Denis Shapovalov's frustrations boil over at Stockholm Open (Image Source: Getty)

Denis Shapovalov faced a hostile atmosphere while locking horns with a local favorite at the 2025 Stockholm Open. The Canadian's frustrations with the crowd boiled over in a heated outburst during the match.

After claiming a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 win over Leo Borg in his opening match at the ATP 250 event, Shapovalov locked horns with Elias Ymer in the quarterfinals. The Canadian made a strong start to the contest by winning the opening set 6-4. The match then took a controversial turn after Ymer broke Shapovalov's serve to take a 2-0 lead in the second set.

Denis Shapovalov was subjected to loud boos and jeers from the audience, with the 26-year-old urging them on. The World No. 23, who is married to former Swedish tennis player Mirjam Bjorklund, furiously confronted a spectator in their native tongue and asked for them to be removed from the stadium.

Shapovalov even went up to the chair umpire to angrily argue his point and shed light on the spectator's rude gesture, but the umpire did not acquiesce to the Canadian's request.

"He's flipping me off. He's flipping me off. Can I flip everyone off? So then, why is he allowed?" Shapovalov said.
Amid the drama, Elias Ymer clinched the second set to force a decider. However, Denis Shapovalov bounced back strongly to claim a 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-1 victory and set up a meeting with Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open. The Norwegian defeated Sebastian Korda 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-4 to book his place against Shapovalov.

