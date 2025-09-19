  • home icon
  PICTURES: Denis Shapovalov and fiancée Mirjam get married in intimate & dreamy wedding ceremony in Greece

PICTURES: Denis Shapovalov and fiancée Mirjam get married in intimate & dreamy wedding ceremony in Greece

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 19, 2025 21:21 GMT
Denis Shapovalov
Denis Shapovalov [L] and Mirjam Bjorklund [R]

Current ATP World No. 26, Canadian star Denis Shapovalov, recently married his fiancée, and talented Swedish professional player Mirjam Bjorklund. Shapovalov was last seen in action at the 2025 US Open, and before that, at the Cincinnati Masters.

Denis Shapovalov and Bjorklund began dating in 2019, having grown with their shared experiences on international junior tennis tours. The couple got engaged in 2023 and announced their engagement through an Instagram post, which featured the Canadian player proposing to Bjorklund in Bastad, Sweden, as reported by Town and Country Magazine.

They tied the knot in the Lesante Cape Hotel, a luxurious resort located in Akrotiri, Zakynthos, Greece, in front of their family and close friends, as per People Magazine. Through their recent Instagram post, Vogue Scandinavia shared:

"Game, set and match. Pro tennis players, the Swedish @mirjamshapovalova and Canadian @denis.shapovalov, have tied the knot with a small and sentimental Grecian ceremony, exchanging vows against the sweeping backdrop of the Ionian Sea, with only their nearest and dearest there to bear witness."
Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund are also pet parents to Yatzy, a poodle mix breed, who was also seen adorning a tuxedo for their wedding day. In the past, the couple also fostered a dog named Merlin, who was later adopted.

In the 2025 US Open, Shapovalov defeated former World No. 88, Valentin Royer, and a former World No. 31, Marton Fucsovics, to reach the third round. In the third match, he was defeated by the current World No. 2, Jannik Sinner.

Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund reflect on their wedding experience

Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund at the 2023 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty
Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund at the 2023 US Open

During their interview with People Magazine on September 19, 2025, the couple shared their thoughts on their wedding, highlighting Greece's scenic location and tranquil atmosphere.

"It was truly as amazing as we envisioned when we chose Lesante Cape for our wedding venue. The weather was incredible and every moment was picture-perfect. It was the most beautiful start to our marriage and we are so excited to spend forever with each other," mentioned Bjorklund.

Apart from her, Shapovalov also added:

"It was really so special. Every day we had in Zakynthos with our close friends and family was better than we could have ever asked for and I’m so excited I got to marry my best friend in such an incredible setting."

For her wedding, Bjorklund wore a dress designed by Ukrainian bridal fashion brand Milla Nova.

