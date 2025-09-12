WATCH: Controversial scenes at Guadalajara Open as Veronika Kudermetova snubs opponent, leaves her hanging with no handshake after shock loss

Veronika Kudermetova landed in some controversy following her first round match at the Guadalajara Open. She left the court without a handshake with her opponent following her upset.Kudermetova opened her Guadalajara Open campaign on September 12, where she competed against Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva, who dashed her hopes of winning the tournament by claiming an impressive 6-4, 6-2 win. This early exit seemingly did not sit right with the Russian tennis player, who caused a stir after stepping out of the court without a handshake with Kasintseva.The video of the moment has been making rounds on the internet, where Kasintseva can be seen heading towards Kudermetova, but the latter shook hands with the chair umpire and went toward her seat, ignoring her opponent. Here is a video of the moment:Ahead of the Guadalajara Open, the Russian competed in the women's singles and doubles events at the US Open. In the former, she couldn't progress further than the first round, and was beaten by Janice Tjen. However, in the women's doubles, where she was teamed up with Elise Mertens, she reached the semifinals.Outside of the tennis court, Kudermetova was recently the talk of the tennis community because of her unexpected interaction with Holger Rune.Veronika Kudermetova revealed her response to Holger Rune's unexpected textIn July 2025, Veronika Kudermetova sat for an interview on the podcast of Elena Vesnina, where she opened up about an incident where Holger Rune texted her on social media. Revealing her response to the Danish player's romantic advances, she said that she reminded him of her age and her husband.&quot;Rune recently texted me. I told him, 'Boy, I'm probably too old for you. If you looked at my Instagram, you’d see I have a husband,'&quot; said Veronika Kudermetova.Following this, she also revealed Rune's reply, stating:&quot;He replied, 'Oh, sorry.' After that, he stopped saying hi to me.&quot;The Russian is married to Sergei Demekhine, who is a tennis coach and former tennis player. The couple has been dating each other since 2015, and got married in 2017.Veronika Kudermetova opened her 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where she faced an early exit in the first round itself against Peyton Stearns.The 28-year-old has won only one title this year so far, at the Wimbledon women's doubles tournament, where she teamed up with Elise Mertens and locked horns with Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei in the final. Registering an impressive 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win against them, the Russian and her partner claimed the win.