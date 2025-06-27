WATCH: Controversial scenes as Iga Swiatek accused of wasting time again by Jasmine Paolini, days after Victoria Azarenka saga

Iga Swiatek's actions led to a contentious moment during the Pole's semifinal clash against Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals of the 2025 Bad Homburg Open. Paolini blatantly accused Swiatek of wasting time on the Italian's serve. This isn't a particularly new complaint involving the Pole. A couple of days ago, former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka raised a similar issue concerning the five-time Major champion.

Ad

On Friday, June 27, Swiatek and Paolini locked horns for a place in the 2025 Bad Homburg Open final. As far as the scoreline went, it was a straightforward affair for the Pole, who defeated the Italian 6-1, 6-3. However, throughout the match, on more than one instance, Swiatek kept moving just as Paolini was about to serve. Things came to a boil in the sixth game of the second set. Here, the Italian lashed out, saying:

Ad

Trending

"Every time she moves, God Christ, every f**king time! Stay calm Jas…," (translated from Italian)

Not long after, the chair umpire reprimanded Iga Swiatek, urging the Pole not to delay Jasmine Paolini's serves. Watch the controversial moment below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

During Swiatek's 6-4, 6-4 win over former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the second round of the WTA 500 grasscourt event, the Belarusian complained about the Pole to the chair umpire. The complaint stemmed from Swiatek inexplicably delaying her own serve even as she served for the match. Azarenka said:

"Every time it’s the same story. As soon as she’s down in the game, she’s taking her time. Like over the time. And you’re not checking. Every time."

Ad

The controversies at this year's Bad Homburg Open aren't the first instances of players calling out Iga Swiatek over perceived gamesmanship.

Danielle Collins urged Iga Swiatek to "play at server's pace" at Paris Olympics 2024; American later took controversial swipes at Pole

Danielle Collins (Source: Getty)

At last year's Paris Olympics, Danielle Collins and Iga Swiatek faced each other for a place in the women's singles semifinals. In one moment during the American and the Pole's quarterfinal clash, the latter delayed the former's serve by bizarrely holding up her racket. This led to Collins chiding Swiatek.

Ad

"There's like no one behind me. Play at the server's pace," Collins told the Pole.

The match came to an end after Collins retired with an abdominal injury. However, the American wasn't done with the Pole just yet. After giving Swiatek a talking to during the pair's frosty post-match handshake, Collins vociferously criticized the Pole while speaking at a post-match press conference, saying:

"I told Iga she didn’t have to be insincere about my injury. There’s a lot that happens on camera, and there are a lot of people with a ton of charisma and come out and are one way on camera and another way in the locker room. And I just haven’t had the best experience, and I don’t really feel like anybody needs to be insincere. They can be the way that they are. I can accept that, and I don’t need the fakeness."

Controversy aside, Iga Swiatek will now turn her attention to the Bad Homburg Open final, where she will lock horns with top seed Jessica Pegula.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More